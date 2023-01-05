Read full article on original website
Poaching up 11% in 2022, Utah wildlife officials say
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A little less than 1,300 animals were illegally killed in Utah last year, representing an 11% increase in year-over-year cases, state wildlife officials said Thursday. However, fewer big game animals were killed in 2022. There was also a decrease in citations issued to hunters...
Utah snowboarder caught in avalanche records video of harrowing 300-foot descent
An avalanche in Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon carried a snowboarder 300 feet down the Argenta run and continued for another 1,000 feet down the slope, the snowboarder reported.
Whose river is it anyway? Stream access fight once again on battlefield
The Utah Supreme Court is considering a case arguing that because early Utah settlers had freely accessed waterways in the area for fishing, anglers today should be able to cross private property to get to public fishing.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
One in three Utah homes tested have dangerous levels of Radon – Cache Valley Daily
How is it that in Utah, with the lowest rate of smoking in the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the state?. The answer could be radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that has become known as a slow “silent killer” because it is tasteless, odorless, and invisible to the naked eye.
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
Plan to ride an OHV in Utah? You may need to take an educational course first
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Riding off-highway vehicles is a popular activity in Utah, but anyone 18 and older will now need to complete an online educational course before they can ride most off-highway vehicles on state public lands. The free educational course is required for adults who plan...
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
Who’s Using Most of Utah’s Water?
If you learned that one Utah industry produced less than 1% of our state’s gross product, employed a little over 2% of our workforce, yet used 82% of our water, would that seem like a reasonable allocation of our limited water resources?. Utah’s agriculture industry is the elephant in...
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Animal shelters inundated, pushing capacity after new year
SALT LAKE CITY — For weeks ahead of the new year, animal shelters around Utah and the nation offered reduced adoption fees, fostering perks, and more to try to get some of their shelter animals into new homes. But after the new year, and pushes for adoption — shelters...
Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Bald eagles make their way to Utah, DWR has four events to see them
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve ever wanted to see one of America’s most beloved birds, the bald eagle, you don’t have to wait too much longer. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, February is the best time of the year to see the majestic bird. That said, they can be seen throughout southern Utah in January as well.
Record amount of fentanyl seized by DEA Rocky Mountain Division
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division announced it had seized a record number of fentanyl in 2022. According to the division, 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022. The division said it had seized nearly two million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder last year. This is a drastic increase to the just over 619,000 fentanyl pills reportedly seized by the division in 2021.
13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
DPS warns of black Ice
The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
10 Things Utah Adults Hide From Their Parents
Navigating a relationship with your parents as an adult can sometimes be a little tricky. They still love you, and you still love them, but when you become an adult, you have to establish boundaries. On the one hand, you want to be treated as an adult with your own...
Warning, advisories issued as another wintry storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The storms keep coming. And as always, drivers should be cautious in the wet, slick conditions. High amounts of car crashes follow high precipitation, especially when drivers don't slow down and give space to emergency vehicles. Morgan County witnessed multiple car crashes Monday evening, causing major delays and closing westbound Interstate 84 near Peterson.
When will egg prices start to drop?
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is closely monitoring the price of eggs and expects that prices will level off and fall once supply rebounds. “Nationwide, egg prices as of Dec. 21 were up about 205% compared to 2021,” said department spokesperson Bailee Woolstenhulme.
