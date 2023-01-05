ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Poaching up 11% in 2022, Utah wildlife officials say

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A little less than 1,300 animals were illegally killed in Utah last year, representing an 11% increase in year-over-year cases, state wildlife officials said Thursday. However, fewer big game animals were killed in 2022. There was also a decrease in citations issued to hunters...
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
DogTime

As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation

Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Who’s Using Most of Utah’s Water?

If you learned that one Utah industry produced less than 1% of our state’s gross product, employed a little over 2% of our workforce, yet used 82% of our water, would that seem like a reasonable allocation of our limited water resources?. Utah’s agriculture industry is the elephant in...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Animal shelters inundated, pushing capacity after new year

SALT LAKE CITY — For weeks ahead of the new year, animal shelters around Utah and the nation offered reduced adoption fees, fostering perks, and more to try to get some of their shelter animals into new homes. But after the new year, and pushes for adoption — shelters...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Bald eagles make their way to Utah, DWR has four events to see them

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve ever wanted to see one of America’s most beloved birds, the bald eagle, you don’t have to wait too much longer. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, February is the best time of the year to see the majestic bird. That said, they can be seen throughout southern Utah in January as well.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Record amount of fentanyl seized by DEA Rocky Mountain Division

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division announced it had seized a record number of fentanyl in 2022. According to the division, 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022. The division said it had seized nearly two million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder last year. This is a drastic increase to the just over 619,000 fentanyl pills reportedly seized by the division in 2021.
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce

People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

DPS warns of black Ice

The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
UTAH STATE
95 Rock KKNN

10 Things Utah Adults Hide From Their Parents

Navigating a relationship with your parents as an adult can sometimes be a little tricky. They still love you, and you still love them, but when you become an adult, you have to establish boundaries. On the one hand, you want to be treated as an adult with your own...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Warning, advisories issued as another wintry storm arrives in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The storms keep coming. And as always, drivers should be cautious in the wet, slick conditions. High amounts of car crashes follow high precipitation, especially when drivers don't slow down and give space to emergency vehicles. Morgan County witnessed multiple car crashes Monday evening, causing major delays and closing westbound Interstate 84 near Peterson.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

When will egg prices start to drop?

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is closely monitoring the price of eggs and expects that prices will level off and fall once supply rebounds. “Nationwide, egg prices as of Dec. 21 were up about 205% compared to 2021,” said department spokesperson Bailee Woolstenhulme.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy