Mike White says return to Florida will be about 'business'

Jacob Kupferman / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Georgia basketball coach Mike White made an interesting move last offseason when he left Florida to take a rival’s job. Now, as he returns to Gainesville, White admits that there are reasons to be emotional, but, at the same time, he wants to keep things all business.

White had been asked about this following the Bulldogs’ win over Auburn.

“Business,” Mike White said. “That’s it.”

While White is focused on business. It’s impossible not to feel some of the weight that comes with going back to his old community. Despite the rivalry, Florida and the city of Gainesville mean a lot to him.

“You know, Gainesville is a place I love. I’ve got five kids that were raised in Gainesville for seven years, and the second half of their development will, Lord willing, be in Athens. But, it’s a special place. It’s a place Kira and myself and all the kids, we love it. We had a great time there. I’ll always be appreciative,” White continued.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some family and some friends. Really, being honest with you, a lot of people in those stands I’m anxious to see. I care about them and people throughout the community and so on.”

At the same time, White doesn’t want his return to Gainesville to be a distraction. He expects his team to be focused. So, he needs to lead by example.

“That said, shootaround is going on, I’m gonna be locked in. Guys, I expect them to be locked in. I’ve got to model it, right, and when that thing’s tipped–I mean, we’re going down there to see if we can get a little bit better. See if maybe we can put ourselves in a position to maybe steal one on the road. That’s the name of the game.”

Georgia will travel to Florida for a game on Saturday, January 7th.

Mike White on Georgia’s growth

One thing that Mike White is happy to have seen is Georgia’s growth, particularly in how the Bulldogs are finishing games.

“Not all the right things, but I thought that just the intestinal fortitude down the stretch, the body language, the ‘we’re going to get a stop.’ Had some defensive swagger, which you need against a team that’s that difficult to defend,” White explained.

“Really what you want every day, whether you’re playing against each other or playing against anyone period, was complete.”