Gainesville, FL

Janice Wilson
4d ago

POS, put him in with some big boys. Let him see what it feels like

WCJB

Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly choking man, threatening him with knife

A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of choking a man and threatening him with a knife. On Friday, January 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim and Kristie Allison Navarro.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders to pry...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
WCJB

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS News

Florida man accused of fatally poisoning 3 cats, 1 dog with antifreeze

OCALA - A central Florida man is accused of fatally poisoning at least three cats and one dog in his neighborhood. Jeremy Gordon Stromwall, 36, was arrested Wednesday following a monthlong investigation, a Marion County Sheriff's Office news release said. He faces four counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies first...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

