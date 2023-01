Nancy A. (Tott) Santry, age 76, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, January 6, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born in Braintree, to the late Herman W. and Virginia M. (Sylvester) Tott. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Braintree High School.

QUINCY, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO