HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Heartland Credit Union is bringing their Bite of Reality financial literacy fair to the USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson district on Friday. "It gives them a taste of what it's like for their parents in the real world, said Stephanie Dreiling, CCUFC, CUDE, AVP of Education and Community Development at Heartland Credit Union. "It allows them to have an occupation, a family, a salary, a credit score, debt, and they have to go through an entire month within our simulation and make sure they can stay within their budget."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO