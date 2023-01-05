Read full article on original website
Peel Center remodel bid correction on Thursday HutchCC agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The price tag for the remodel of the 2nd floor of the Peel Center at Hutchinson Community College is going up. On the agenda for Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting is a revision to the bid for that project. The administration recommends that the board overturn...
Johnson gives outline of Facility Steering Committee schedule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson talked to the Board of Education at their meeting Monday night about attempting to put the meetings for the Facility Steering Committee on the nights of the first board meetings in the month, normally the second Mondays of the month.
Burn resolution approved by commissioners Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As one of their final actions as a three-person board, the Reno County Commission on Monday approved the burn resolution that had been worked on for much of 2022. "This took away the 50 feet away from a structure for that recreational burning," said commissioner Ron...
Zoom meeting for USD 313 patrons on new bond issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 patrons are invited to learn about the bond resolution that was passed Monday night. Officials will go over the scope of the project, what it will cost to complete, the cost to taxpayers, and you can also learn a little about school financing.
County could start committee on opioid fund use
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
Bite of Reality to teach financial concepts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Heartland Credit Union is bringing their Bite of Reality financial literacy fair to the USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson district on Friday. "It gives them a taste of what it's like for their parents in the real world, said Stephanie Dreiling, CCUFC, CUDE, AVP of Education and Community Development at Heartland Credit Union. "It allows them to have an occupation, a family, a salary, a credit score, debt, and they have to go through an entire month within our simulation and make sure they can stay within their budget."
Branscom reflects on half-century in firefighting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After 50 years of service with Reno County Fire District #4, Chief Kent Branscom has left a legacy with his dedication to his community. Branscom officially retired Dec. 13, 2022. Branscom began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Jan. 1973, when he joined Reno County...
How Scheels is hiring hundreds in tight labor market ahead of opening Wichita store July 1
Wichita Kan. (KAKE) - A mega-retailer with one of the most die-hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. This is the Scheels in Overland Park, and minus the Ferris wheel, the company says the Wichita store will be very similar. On July 1, all of this will be a reality.
Whitesel still waiting on letter from governor
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new five member Reno County Commission only officially had four members on Monday, because the appointment of John Whitesel in District 4 is still waiting on paperwork. "We're waiting on a letter being signed by the Governor of Kansas to authorize that," said County Administrator...
Retail business incubator program accepting applications again
A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
Land Bank board to go over annual report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 annual report will be the major part of the agenda. On that report, the Land Bank entered into an agreement on December 6th with New Beginnings for a First Right of Refusal on 3 Land Bank properties: 8th & Walnut, 7th & Maple and 915 East Avenue A.
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
South Wichita park doesn’t need a half million dollars more planning. Just do it. | Opinion
City Hall should be able to convert former Clapp Golf Course into a park without a $530,000 consulting spend.
Neighborhoods announce Annual Meetings; New neighborhood announces special meeting to select name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announced the upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on...
Millers of Claflin ready to open store in Great Bend
For going on 120 years, Millers of Claflin has sold high-quality furniture around Barton County and Kansas. But not with a store in Great Bend. That will change this week as Mattress Solutions is set to open on 10th Street near Walmart. Braden Miller, one of the owners, said Millers...
Stream Advisory Issued for a Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton, Kansas. The stream advisory results from operation problems at the city of Newton’s wastewater plant. The city of Newton is working...
Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Boil water advisory for Pretty Prairie
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or...
