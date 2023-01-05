ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Burn resolution approved by commissioners Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As one of their final actions as a three-person board, the Reno County Commission on Monday approved the burn resolution that had been worked on for much of 2022. "This took away the 50 feet away from a structure for that recreational burning," said commissioner Ron...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Zoom meeting for USD 313 patrons on new bond issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 patrons are invited to learn about the bond resolution that was passed Monday night. Officials will go over the scope of the project, what it will cost to complete, the cost to taxpayers, and you can also learn a little about school financing.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

County could start committee on opioid fund use

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Bite of Reality to teach financial concepts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Heartland Credit Union is bringing their Bite of Reality financial literacy fair to the USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson district on Friday. "It gives them a taste of what it's like for their parents in the real world, said Stephanie Dreiling, CCUFC, CUDE, AVP of Education and Community Development at Heartland Credit Union. "It allows them to have an occupation, a family, a salary, a credit score, debt, and they have to go through an entire month within our simulation and make sure they can stay within their budget."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Branscom reflects on half-century in firefighting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After 50 years of service with Reno County Fire District #4, Chief Kent Branscom has left a legacy with his dedication to his community. Branscom officially retired Dec. 13, 2022. Branscom began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Jan. 1973, when he joined Reno County...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Whitesel still waiting on letter from governor

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new five member Reno County Commission only officially had four members on Monday, because the appointment of John Whitesel in District 4 is still waiting on paperwork. "We're waiting on a letter being signed by the Governor of Kansas to authorize that," said County Administrator...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Retail business incubator program accepting applications again

A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?

Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Land Bank board to go over annual report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 annual report will be the major part of the agenda. On that report, the Land Bank entered into an agreement on December 6th with New Beginnings for a First Right of Refusal on 3 Land Bank properties: 8th & Walnut, 7th & Maple and 915 East Avenue A.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Boil water advisory for Pretty Prairie

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or...
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

