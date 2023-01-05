ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kentucky Supreme Court to hold formal investiture services

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is holding formal investiture services for Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter and two new associate justices, Angela McCormick Bisig and Kelly Thompson. VanMeter will be sworn in Monday by former Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who retired in December, a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank

INDIANAPOLIS — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor's election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch's campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

New Kentucky chief justice to be sworn in

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is recognizing its newest members and swearing in a new chief justice on Monday. The newly elected Chief Justice Laurance Vanmeter will take his oath, stepping into his leadership position. The court will also welcome new associate justices Angela McCormick Bisig and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Congressman-Elect Morgan McGarvey still waiting to be sworn in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recently-elected members of the United States Congress are still anxiously waiting to be sworn in, with the House stalled in electing a new speaker. Among the members-elect is Louisville's own Morgan McGarvey, elected in November to fill Rep. John Yarmuth's seat in Kentucky's 3rd congressional district.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beshear chosen to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to serve as the 2023 states' co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. In the role, Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin and other governors to boost economic growth across 423 counties in 13 states, the Appalachian Regional Commission said Wednesday in a media release.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Biden visits Kentucky; highlights infrastructure, bipartisanship

COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden, along with Kentucky and Ohio officials, visited a notoriously dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River to highlight the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill lawmakers passed in 2021. The law offers more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to Ohio and Kentucky to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

How you can buy Girl Scout cookies in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will soon be able to buy Girl Scout cookies online!. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will officially kick off in Kentucky. Using the website "Digital Cookie", people can directly order from the Girl Scout in their life online. Just ask...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Tracking rain (heavy at times) & light snow to end the week

A low pressure center is going to swing into Kentuckiana from the west as we hit the latter stages of this week. Initially, there will be a risk for one to two strong to severe storms, but locally heavy rain, a sharp temperature drop off and the possibility of a light wintry mix are the main areas for concern Thursday and Friday. Clouds will begin to thicken as we go about Wednesday. The low pressure center will also continue to strengthen just to our west. As we progress through the day, light rain will begin to work its way across our radar from southwest to northeast, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. The initial storms ignite across the lower Mississippi Valley Wednesday night will march into our wester communities just in time for the sunrise hour on Thursday. Any storms that ignite will be responsible for a few wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado, but the overall risk remains on the low side.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

