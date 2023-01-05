Read full article on original website
Pfizer donates $1M to Kentucky's Republican Party for headquarters expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Republican Party stockpiled more than $1.7 million for its building fund, paced by a $1 million contribution from a pharmaceutical giant, as the state's dominant political party accumulates money to expand its headquarters, according to a finance report. The $1 million donation from Pfizer topped...
Kentucky senate candidates talk platform, policy ahead of special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month, Kentucky Senate District 19 voters will pick their new state senator, filling the seat left behind by Congressman Morgan McGarvey. The race pits Republican candidate Misty Glin against Democrat, and current Metro Councilwoman, Cassie Chambers Armstrong (District 8). "I am going to do everything...
Kentucky Supreme Court to hold formal investiture services
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is holding formal investiture services for Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter and two new associate justices, Angela McCormick Bisig and Kelly Thompson. VanMeter will be sworn in Monday by former Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who retired in December, a statement...
3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank
INDIANAPOLIS — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.
Republican, Democratic candidates for Kentucky attorney general race set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Kentucky's attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. "As the next Attorney General, I will stand up for law enforcement and keep...
LGE-KU customers will need to pay utility bills online by end of 2024; Here's why
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities, the commonwealth's primary gas and electric provider, will be closing all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next few years. All locations will be closed by the end of 2024, including the LG&E walk-in center on West...
New Kentucky chief justice to be sworn in
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is recognizing its newest members and swearing in a new chief justice on Monday. The newly elected Chief Justice Laurance Vanmeter will take his oath, stepping into his leadership position. The court will also welcome new associate justices Angela McCormick Bisig and...
Congressman-Elect Morgan McGarvey still waiting to be sworn in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recently-elected members of the United States Congress are still anxiously waiting to be sworn in, with the House stalled in electing a new speaker. Among the members-elect is Louisville's own Morgan McGarvey, elected in November to fill Rep. John Yarmuth's seat in Kentucky's 3rd congressional district.
Beshear chosen to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to serve as the 2023 states' co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. In the role, Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin and other governors to boost economic growth across 423 counties in 13 states, the Appalachian Regional Commission said Wednesday in a media release.
Biden visits Kentucky; highlights infrastructure, bipartisanship
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden, along with Kentucky and Ohio officials, visited a notoriously dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River to highlight the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill lawmakers passed in 2021. The law offers more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to Ohio and Kentucky to...
'Hey that's me!': Louisville man wins first million-dollar lottery prize of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man in Louisville is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a lucky stop at a his neighborhood Kroger. This is the first million dollar Powerball prize won in Kentucky in the year 2023. The Jefferson County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said...
Louisville museum offering free membership to Kentucky, Indiana college students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Frazier History Museum is offering a free membership for college students in Kentucky and Indiana. The benefits of the membership include free general admission for one adult, a subscription to Frazier Weekly email and a Smithsonian Affiliate membership available for $15. A spokesperson for the...
How you can buy Girl Scout cookies in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will soon be able to buy Girl Scout cookies online!. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will officially kick off in Kentucky. Using the website "Digital Cookie", people can directly order from the Girl Scout in their life online. Just ask...
Potential for severe weather on Thursday, light snow Friday; What you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An active weather system is going to swing into Kentuckiana from the west as we get into the end of the week. Initially, there will be a risk for one to two strong to severe storms, but locally heavy rain, a sharp temperature drop off and the possibility of a light wintry mix are the main areas for concern Thursday and Friday.
Tracking rain (heavy at times) & light snow to end the week
A low pressure center is going to swing into Kentuckiana from the west as we hit the latter stages of this week. Initially, there will be a risk for one to two strong to severe storms, but locally heavy rain, a sharp temperature drop off and the possibility of a light wintry mix are the main areas for concern Thursday and Friday. Clouds will begin to thicken as we go about Wednesday. The low pressure center will also continue to strengthen just to our west. As we progress through the day, light rain will begin to work its way across our radar from southwest to northeast, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. The initial storms ignite across the lower Mississippi Valley Wednesday night will march into our wester communities just in time for the sunrise hour on Thursday. Any storms that ignite will be responsible for a few wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado, but the overall risk remains on the low side.
Potential for severe weather overnight in Kentuckiana; Here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up if you are out and about throughout the day Tuesday!. A low pressure system is organizing to the west of Kentuckiana at the moment and there remains sufficient moisture across our atmosphere. As a result, the incoming fronts and low pressure center will make...
