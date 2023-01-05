A low pressure center is going to swing into Kentuckiana from the west as we hit the latter stages of this week. Initially, there will be a risk for one to two strong to severe storms, but locally heavy rain, a sharp temperature drop off and the possibility of a light wintry mix are the main areas for concern Thursday and Friday. Clouds will begin to thicken as we go about Wednesday. The low pressure center will also continue to strengthen just to our west. As we progress through the day, light rain will begin to work its way across our radar from southwest to northeast, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. The initial storms ignite across the lower Mississippi Valley Wednesday night will march into our wester communities just in time for the sunrise hour on Thursday. Any storms that ignite will be responsible for a few wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado, but the overall risk remains on the low side.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO