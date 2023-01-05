Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
104.1 WIKY
Man Accused Of Stealing From Area Gyms Arrested
Evansville Police arrested a suspect accused in the recent thefts in workout facilities. The most recent was last Thursday in Evansville. The victim reported when he returned to his locker, after his workout, several items were missing from his wallet, including his ID. Later that day, 20 year old Marlon...
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
There is a heavy police presence on Evansville's west side on Friday night.
14news.com
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
wevv.com
Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville
Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs. Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs.
Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find a missing 15-year-old by the name of Brooklyn Moore. OPD says Moore was last seen on January 6, wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt, black leggings and white tennis shoes. Police describe Moore as having hazel eyes, brown hair and standing at […]
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Police responded to a domestic violence call Saturday morning in the 1000 block of West Franklin Street. A woman told dispatch that she had been stabbed in the neck by 56 year Derrick Collins. When officers arrived the suspect was gone. Collins was seen on video footage leaving the...
14news.com
Red Cross holds 'Donorama Blood Drive' at Eastland Mall. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history with first woman ever sworn into office. Updated: 6 hours ago. Daviess Co....
WTVW
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west …. Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse …. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire. Joe's...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
wamwamfm.com
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
wrul.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Report 1/5/2023
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a busy day and had multiple arrests on their hands on Wednesday. A 41 year old Cisne man was arrested on Wednesday. Robert Seymore was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine. The burglary charges stem from a series of burglaries that occurred in the rural Cisne area. After an extensive investigation evidence was obtained that led to the arrest of Seymore. Upon his arrest the department found him to be in possession of methamphetamine resulting in an additional charge. He also had an active warrant out of Clay County for burglary at the time of his arrest. During the investigation they learned of the location of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been stolen out of Wayne County. The Richland county Sheriff’s Office was contacted and was able to locate the motorcycle for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, it will be returned to the owner. Additional arrests are expected.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Report 1/5/2023
A Maunie man is behind bars after being charged with Domestic Battery. Brenton Jones of Washington Street had a complaint signed against him on Sunday after the victim reportedly had extensive injuries to her head and body. Jones was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, no bond has been set at this time.
wevv.com
An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police. According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says...
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
104.1 WIKY
Officers with the Henderson Police Department made a traffic stop on Hallway Drive Tuesday night. 36 year old Jeffrey Walker did not have proper lights on his bicycle. Police discovered that Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest. During a search, a crystal like substance consistent with...
