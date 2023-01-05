Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball Is Back At Moda Center - See What's Happening This Week In Rip City
After spending much of the end of December and early January on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers return home for a flurry of games at Moda Center. A busy week 13 for Portland begins on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against the Magic, then Thursday, Jan. 12 versus Cleveland before hosting a weekend back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's what to look forward to as the Blazers return to Rip City.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Pelicans Monday in first of four-game home stint
The Wizards (17-23) are back in D.C. after a four-game road trip and are now set to host a four-game stretch against a challenging series of opponents. First up is a meeting with a shorthanded Pelicans (24-16) team. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets 1-9-23
The Lakers (19-21) face the Nuggets (26-13) on Monday evening in Denver for their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the Lakers having won two of three. The game tips at 6:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of...
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.08.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 126 Utah 118 (Bulls: 19-21, 11-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 36pts. Utah: Markkanen: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Utah: Vanderbilt: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan : 7. Utah: Clarkson: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine with 36 points...
NBA
PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
NBA
ESPN Cassidy Hubbarth on state of NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joins Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi on the show (8:00) to talk to about the atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center during the Brooklyn Nets matcup, the state of the NBA Western Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
Al Horford entered Monday night as the NBA’s leading scorer from the right corner. It was only fitting, then, that he scored from that location with 25.5 seconds left to secure another victory for the Boston Celtics. With Boston leading by only two during the final minute, the Chicago...
NBA
Lakers' Offense Struggles, Injury Woes Continue in Loss to Nuggets
The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023
Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (24-16) consists of three road games against Eastern Conference foes, as the Pelicans continue on their longest trip of the season (five games). The hosts for Week 13 are Washington (17-23) tonight, then Boston (28-12) on Wednesday and Detroit (11-32) on Friday.
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
NBA
Zach LaVine's big fourth quarter not enough, Bulls fall to Celtics 107-99
This great American city, Boston, is celebrated for its relentless resistance against overwhelming might, for not accepting the conventional paradigm and never giving in or giving up even as their ranks diminished. You know, like the Bulls, who Monday lost leading scorer DeMar DeRozan to a quad strain and then...
NBA
2023 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA’s biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great. With three action-packed events, it’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the NBA calendar. Event participants will be announced soon. Please check back. >...
NBA
Turnovers doom Pistons as they take a loss off their road trip
Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 123-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. RUNNING LOW – Remember when the Pistons had a logjam in their frontcourt? The trade of Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee for Bojan Bogdanovic before training camp helped thin the depth chart at center, but it could use a little reinforcement now. With Olynyk traded and Marvin Bagley III out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand last week, it was a bad time for rookie center Jalen Duren to be unavailable with right ankle soreness. Duren, who missed three games in October and November with a sprained left ankle, was replaced as the starting center by Isaiah Stewart, sliding back to his home for all of his first two NBA seasons. Stewart responded with 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Pistons were able to score inside against a Philadelphia defense also missing its starting center, MVP candidate Joel Embiid. One impact of not having Duren, perhaps, was Philadelphia’s success on the offensive boards; the 76ers had 14 offensive boards good for 20 second-chance points Nerlens Noel, who had played in only eight of the first 42 games, played 13 minutes off the bench to soak up minutes at center and showed he’s still an effective option. Noel hit both of his first-half shots, mid-range jumpers. Noel finished with six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes, making all three of his shots. Philadelphia’s James Harden finished the first half one assist shy of a triple-double and finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Killian Hayes tied his career high with 26 points and hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point line.
Comments / 0