WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
13 WHAM
RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment
Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
RPD: Man hospitalized nearly 7 hours after he was shot on North Clinton Ave.
Officers said it's unclear why he didn't initially report this or seek treatment sooner.
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
13 WHAM
Rochester police identify officer involved in shooting, release surveillance video
The Rochester Police Department has identified the officer who shot at a man suspected of robbing a corner convenience store and dragging the officer with a stolen car. Police said Officer Adam Gorman responded to the store at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue just before midnight Dec. 29 for a report of a robbery.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
4 RCSD staff members placed on leave after shooting outside Franklin High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended after security footage of an apparent shooting spread on social media last week, according to RCSD According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the front doorway at Franklin High School on Thursday. No one was […]
WHEC TV-10
Four Rochester school district employees put on leave after leak of security video showing students escaping gunman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is investigating after video showing a student nearly get shot on the steps to his high school was leaked. The incident happened last Thursday morning. The 16-year-old boy told Rochester Police he was chased down as he headed to the Franklin campus on Norton Street.
13 WHAM
Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring
A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022
The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
13 WHAM
Fight on Weyl Street results in stabbing, two arrests made
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Weyl Street around 1:07 a.m. for a 911 call on Saturday. While on the scene, officers were alerted to an active fight in the roadway that was related to the initial 911 call they had responded to. As a result of...
State police: Jeep overturns, catches fire in fatal Webster crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have released new details in the fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Route 104 East in Wesbter. According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. a state trooper parked along 104 saw a 2020 Jeep Renegade speeding along Route 104 East in Webster. The trooper attempted to pull the […]
13 WHAM
One shot, one stabbed on North Genesee Street in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department responded to a residence on North Genesee Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The two...
1 dead in East Rochester house fire
First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.
13 WHAM
Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue
A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
WHEC TV-10
‘I watched somebody’s children ducking bullets’: Video shows shooting at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Security camera video at Franklin Upper and Lower Schools captured the attempted shooting of a 16-year-old as he ran to the school. The video shows there were other students who had to cower outside the front door to avoid the bullets. The video is from a...
RPD: 2 occupied homes with kids struck by gunfire overnight
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
A Brockport man was killed Friday in Fredonia after being struck by a vehicle.
13 WHAM
Study done in Rochester finds children's ear tubes often unnecessary
Rochester, N.Y. — A groundbreaking new study being done in Rochester could be a game changer in treating children who suffer from frequent ear infections. Dr. Michael Pichichero, a pediatrician at Rochester General Hospital, found many children who are heaving ear tube surgery to treat infections may not actually need them at all.
