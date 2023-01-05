ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment

Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring

A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022

The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fight on Weyl Street results in stabbing, two arrests made

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Weyl Street around 1:07 a.m. for a 911 call on Saturday. While on the scene, officers were alerted to an active fight in the roadway that was related to the initial 911 call they had responded to. As a result of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

One shot, one stabbed on North Genesee Street in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department responded to a residence on North Genesee Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The two...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue

A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Study done in Rochester finds children's ear tubes often unnecessary

Rochester, N.Y. — A groundbreaking new study being done in Rochester could be a game changer in treating children who suffer from frequent ear infections. Dr. Michael Pichichero, a pediatrician at Rochester General Hospital, found many children who are heaving ear tube surgery to treat infections may not actually need them at all.
ROCHESTER, NY

