FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Tickets for both Big League Weekends in Las Vegas to go on sale January 11
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's almost time for fans to snag tickets for Big League Weekend this spring. Individual game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 11, at aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office starting at noon pacific time. This year, the Las Vegas Ballpark will...
news3lv.com
Gabriel Iglesias takes his world tour to The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas this spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mister Fluffy himself, Gabriel Iglesias, is bringing his world tour here to the valley. Iglesias is set to take the stage at The Chelsea stage inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 7th and 8th. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Sebastian Maniscalco extends residency...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $200k video poker machine jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest hits a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, January 7, when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The unidentified guest was playing...
news3lv.com
Construction project begins on stretch of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction begins Monday on a bridge project for Interstate 15 about 100 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that 24-hour traffic restrictions will be in place on Black Rock Road Bridge over I-15. The bridge is located about two miles...
news3lv.com
High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after collapsing during a flag football game Thursday at her school in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a message sent to the school community. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Hughes died after...
news3lv.com
Ready to exercise Las Vegas? Report ranks city among best for active lifestyle
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is your New Year's resolution to be more active, exercise, or lose weight? Then you're in the right place. According to a study by WalletHub, Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. Honolulu took the number one spot, followed by San...
news3lv.com
'She always found a way to smile': Honoring 16-year-old who died after flag football game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There was a night of grief for family, friends, and loved ones of Ashari Hughes Monday. She's the 16-year-old Desert Oasis High School student who died following a medical emergency at a flag football game. The community is gathering to pay their respects with a...
news3lv.com
Jay Leno to headline one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jay Leno will headline a one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas this spring, his first performance in Las Vegas since suffering severe burns this past fall. Leno is scheduled to take the stage at the Encore Theater for the first time on Friday, March 31,...
news3lv.com
Tropicana exit from I-15 south closing next Tuesday; start of 'Dropicana'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic troubles around the Strip and I-15 are coming next Tuesday as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares to start the most impactful work to the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange project. NDOT plans to close the I-15 south exit to Tropicana east...
news3lv.com
New cocktail lounge Rouge Room to open at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new cocktail lounge is set to open at Red Rock Casino in Summerlin later this spring. The hospitality group Wish You Were Here says Rouge Room is a sophisticated, European-inspired lounge that will take over the space once belonging to Crimson. "The addition of...
news3lv.com
UNLV vice president recommended to fill vacant Nevada Assembly seat
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Democrats have recommended a member of UNLV's leadership team to fill a vacant seat on the state Assembly. The Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus said Monday they submitted a letter to the Clark County Board of Commissioners recommending Sabra Smith Newby for the District 10 seat.
news3lv.com
Music director to step down from Las Vegas Philharmonic after upcoming season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The music director for the Las Vegas Philharmonic will be stepping down after the 2023-24 season. Donato Cabrera will be entering his 10th and final season as music director, the longest tenure of all the music directors for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. "I want to...
news3lv.com
The Chicks to headline limited engagement at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Chicks are coming to town this spring. The famed country music trio will headline their first-ever Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Live Nation announced Monday. "Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," The...
news3lv.com
New fast-spreading COVID variant gets nickname
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District says it was just a matter of time before the latest, and highly contagious COVID-19 variant arrived in Clark County. According to senior epidemiologist Matthew Kappel, "recently, we have identified the XBB.1.5 variant here in Clark County." Kappel says XBB.1.5...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of Guy Fieri's hit Food Network reality series. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café announced that Fieri's trip to the restaurant will appear on the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" episode premiering Friday, Jan. 13. The...
news3lv.com
PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
news3lv.com
Fontainebleau Development president tapped as Las Vegas resort CEO
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fontainebleau Development is staying in-house when it comes to the new chief executive for its Las Vegas casino resort. The company announced Monday that its president, Brett Mufson, will also serve as president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Mufson will also continue to serve...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas student found unresponsive in school bathroom after attending PE
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is learning more about a second student that died in Clark County. Parents of 18-year-old Jordan Tyler Brister said he died last Tuesday at Amplus Academy due to a cardiac arrest. They said the teenager was found inside the school bathroom after he...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Melanie
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Melanie is a sweet 8-year-old girl with a bright and active imagination. When Melanie isn’t spending time with her family, she likes to relax by watching YouTube videos or going to the park where she loves to play and meet new people. Diagnosed with...
news3lv.com
Homicide investigation underway near Wyoming, Commerce
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue, near Commerce Street. Officials say a man was shot to death after a dispute at a tow yard. This...
