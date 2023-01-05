ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Guest hits $200k video poker machine jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest hits a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, January 7, when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The unidentified guest was playing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Construction project begins on stretch of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction begins Monday on a bridge project for Interstate 15 about 100 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that 24-hour traffic restrictions will be in place on Black Rock Road Bridge over I-15. The bridge is located about two miles...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jay Leno to headline one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jay Leno will headline a one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas this spring, his first performance in Las Vegas since suffering severe burns this past fall. Leno is scheduled to take the stage at the Encore Theater for the first time on Friday, March 31,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New cocktail lounge Rouge Room to open at Red Rock Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new cocktail lounge is set to open at Red Rock Casino in Summerlin later this spring. The hospitality group Wish You Were Here says Rouge Room is a sophisticated, European-inspired lounge that will take over the space once belonging to Crimson. "The addition of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV vice president recommended to fill vacant Nevada Assembly seat

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Democrats have recommended a member of UNLV's leadership team to fill a vacant seat on the state Assembly. The Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus said Monday they submitted a letter to the Clark County Board of Commissioners recommending Sabra Smith Newby for the District 10 seat.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

New fast-spreading COVID variant gets nickname

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District says it was just a matter of time before the latest, and highly contagious COVID-19 variant arrived in Clark County. According to senior epidemiologist Matthew Kappel, "recently, we have identified the XBB.1.5 variant here in Clark County." Kappel says XBB.1.5...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fontainebleau Development president tapped as Las Vegas resort CEO

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fontainebleau Development is staying in-house when it comes to the new chief executive for its Las Vegas casino resort. The company announced Monday that its president, Brett Mufson, will also serve as president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Mufson will also continue to serve...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Melanie

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Melanie is a sweet 8-year-old girl with a bright and active imagination. When Melanie isn’t spending time with her family, she likes to relax by watching YouTube videos or going to the park where she loves to play and meet new people. Diagnosed with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Homicide investigation underway near Wyoming, Commerce

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue, near Commerce Street. Officials say a man was shot to death after a dispute at a tow yard. This...
LAS VEGAS, NV

