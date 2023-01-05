Read full article on original website
House majority whip thinks new House rules are 'not controversial'
WASHINGTON (TND) — The House of Representatives approved a new set of rules to govern the chamber during the 118th Congress during its first session Monday night. The House adopts a “new” set of rules every Congress to govern how the body functions, from the formation of committees to the transparency of legislation. Despite concerns from Republican and Democratic members, the package passed 220-213.
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Water rights get spotlight at Senate Natural Resources hearing
HELENA, Mont. — Water rights disputes can often be messy and prolonged, and the Montana Legislature is trying to clean up the process of how they are adjudicated. Senate Bill 72, sponsored by State Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls), would streamline the way arguments about water rights go through the judicial system, according to proponents who spoke at a Senate Natural Resources Committee hearing Monday afternoon.
Republicans discuss special committees, legislative priorities
HELENA, Mont. — Republican leadership in the Montana Senate discussed their big goals during a virtual press availability on Monday morning. In terms of legislative priorities that will be on the docket soon, Senate Republicans say they want to move forward on raising the exemption for the business equipment tax up to $1 million.
Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
New poll has Sinema sinking
(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth. Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Arizona’s New Governor Katie Hobbs Issued LGBTQ+ Protections on Her First Day in Office
Ahead of her official inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Monday strengthening nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ workers across the state. “Ensuring that Arizona is for everyone” — one of Hobbs’ campaign slogans — “requires that every Arizonan should have the opportunity to participate in...
New articles of impeachment introduced against Homeland Security Sec Alejandro Mayorkas
WASHINGTON (TND) — Following the contentious House speakership votes last week, articles of impeachment for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have officially been filed for a second time. Republican House legislator from Texas, Rep. Pat Fallon, introduced the resolution on the first day of the 118th...
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
