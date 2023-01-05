ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Related
NBCMontana

House majority whip thinks new House rules are 'not controversial'

WASHINGTON (TND) — The House of Representatives approved a new set of rules to govern the chamber during the 118th Congress during its first session Monday night. The House adopts a “new” set of rules every Congress to govern how the body functions, from the formation of committees to the transparency of legislation. Despite concerns from Republican and Democratic members, the package passed 220-213.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBCMontana

Water rights get spotlight at Senate Natural Resources hearing

HELENA, Mont. — Water rights disputes can often be messy and prolonged, and the Montana Legislature is trying to clean up the process of how they are adjudicated. Senate Bill 72, sponsored by State Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls), would streamline the way arguments about water rights go through the judicial system, according to proponents who spoke at a Senate Natural Resources Committee hearing Monday afternoon.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Republicans discuss special committees, legislative priorities

HELENA, Mont. — Republican leadership in the Montana Senate discussed their big goals during a virtual press availability on Monday morning. In terms of legislative priorities that will be on the docket soon, Senate Republicans say they want to move forward on raising the exemption for the business equipment tax up to $1 million.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
HELENA, MT
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

New poll has Sinema sinking

(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth.  Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

