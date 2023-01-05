Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Bank Robber in Napa Caught within Minutes
A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa was arrested within minutes of the crime. Last Thursday afternoon, police responded to the robbery on Jefferson Street arriving there within two minutes. An employee described the suspect and where his vehicle took off. Moments later, police located the vehicle near Soscol and Imola Avenues – the car had been abandoned. The suspect, 29-year-old David Jarrell, was found at a nearby apartment complex with the aid of a police dog. He was charged with suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
ksro.com
Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel
Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
mendofever.com
One Dead, Two with Major Injuries Including DUI Suspect After Four-Vehicle Collision in Lake County
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Clearlake Office:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 1046 hours, Bradley Jones of Lakeport, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Concorde southbound on SR-29 at the intersection of Argonaut Rd. Gary Moore of Finley was driving a 2021 Honda Passport northbound on SR-29 just south of Argonaut Rd. Timothy Laubach was driving a 2001 Ford Focus northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Moore. Gregory Zachreson was a passenger in the Ford. Andrew Pick was driving a 2008 Mercedes C300 northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Laubach. Isis Martinez was a passenger in the Mercedes. Jones drove the Chrysler south over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Chrysler struck the Honda head-on. The Chrysler continued south in the northbound lane and struck the Ford head-on. The Mercedes was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler head-on. Jones suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Moore was uninjured. Laubach suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Zachreson suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the collision scene. Pick suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Martinez suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision and Jones was arrested at the scene. CHP reminds motorists to designate a sober driver and always wear a seatbelt.
Police seek witnesses to Petaluma hit-and-run crash
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma were asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon.A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.The victim was struck by a vehicle in the lane closest to the sidewalk and was thrown into the far lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the collision to help identify that vehicle or its driver.The victim was taken to a Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said.
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
ksro.com
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Jail Escapee Caught in Petaluma
A inmate who escaped from Sonoma County Jail is back behind bars. John Avilla III was found and rearrested at an apartment in Petaluma on Thursday morning. He had been on the loose for more than two days. Avilla walked away from the jail’s loading dock on Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on November 14th on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
ksro.com
Shuttles Running Between Lower Russian River and Sonoma County Fairgrounds
The County of Sonoma is offering shuttle service today between the lower Russian River areas likely affected by flooding and the shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Three buses will be operating, making stops as noted below:. Monte Rio at Main Street and Moscow Road departing at 9 a.m., noon...
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
Man arrested, accused of breaking into 10 SF stores
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who was arrested on New Year’s Eve has been connected to 10 commercial burglaries in the city, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday. Matt Lake, 41, is accused of breaking into the stores between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18. Police released the date and location where […]
ksro.com
Teenager Arrested in Petaluma After Shooting Monday Afternoon
A 15-year-old boy is behind bars and facing four felony charges in connection with a shooting in Petaluma. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon. A witness says they saw two vehicles parked next to each other, then heard a loud bang before both sped off. Police don’t think anyone was actually hit with the bullet. The teen boy is facing the charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Petaluma police say the shooting was not a random act.
SFist
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
SFist
SFPD: Woman Admitted to Killing Her Two Daughters In Hunters Point Home
More tragic details have now come out in court documents about the case against Paulesha Green-Pulliam, who pleaded not guilty last week to the double-murder of her young daughters two days before Christmas. The Chronicle obtained the new court documents that lay out the sequence of events on the morning...
ksro.com
Covid Cases in Sonoma County May Be Higher than Reported
Public health officials and experts believe Sonoma County is dealing with more COVID cases than the data suggests. That’s because of a significant drop in testing. As of the most recent stats, from the end of December, about 60 residents are getting infected per day. On December 30th, there were 676 COVID tests logged in Sonoma County. On the same day a year earlier, there were more than 62-hundred tests logged. And in December of 2021, the county was averaging 500 positive tests per day. Public officials believe there is likely a lack of reporting on self-administered COVID tests, skewing the number of positive results.
Traffic stop in Brentwood leads to discovery of ecstacy pills, cash
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration. Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had […]
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Concord woman reported missing
Update: the woman has been located, according to a tweet by Concord police. CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Yvonne Eidson, 81, has dementia and is considered at-risk. Eidson is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Eidson was last seen in the area of […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says
A search is underway for a 19-year-old California man after his car was found running with the key in the ignition, his family said. Damond Lazenby Jr.’s abandoned car was found “near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in Concord” early on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.
