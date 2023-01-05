ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

Bank Robber in Napa Caught within Minutes

A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa was arrested within minutes of the crime. Last Thursday afternoon, police responded to the robbery on Jefferson Street arriving there within two minutes. An employee described the suspect and where his vehicle took off. Moments later, police located the vehicle near Soscol and Imola Avenues – the car had been abandoned. The suspect, 29-year-old David Jarrell, was found at a nearby apartment complex with the aid of a police dog. He was charged with suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel

Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead, Two with Major Injuries Including DUI Suspect After Four-Vehicle Collision in Lake County

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Clearlake Office:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 1046 hours, Bradley Jones of Lakeport, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Concorde southbound on SR-29 at the intersection of Argonaut Rd. Gary Moore of Finley was driving a 2021 Honda Passport northbound on SR-29 just south of Argonaut Rd. Timothy Laubach was driving a 2001 Ford Focus northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Moore. Gregory Zachreson was a passenger in the Ford. Andrew Pick was driving a 2008 Mercedes C300 northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Laubach. Isis Martinez was a passenger in the Mercedes. Jones drove the Chrysler south over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Chrysler struck the Honda head-on. The Chrysler continued south in the northbound lane and struck the Ford head-on. The Mercedes was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler head-on. Jones suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Moore was uninjured. Laubach suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Zachreson suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the collision scene. Pick suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Martinez suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision and Jones was arrested at the scene. CHP reminds motorists to designate a sober driver and always wear a seatbelt.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police seek witnesses to Petaluma hit-and-run crash

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma were asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon.A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.The victim was struck by a vehicle in the lane closest to the sidewalk and was thrown into the far lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the collision to help identify that vehicle or its driver.The victim was taken to a Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said. 
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma

Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Jail Escapee Caught in Petaluma

A inmate who escaped from Sonoma County Jail is back behind bars. John Avilla III was found and rearrested at an apartment in Petaluma on Thursday morning. He had been on the loose for more than two days. Avilla walked away from the jail’s loading dock on Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on November 14th on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, accused of breaking into 10 SF stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who was arrested on New Year’s Eve has been connected to 10 commercial burglaries in the city, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday. Matt Lake, 41, is accused of breaking into the stores between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18. Police released the date and location where […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Teenager Arrested in Petaluma After Shooting Monday Afternoon

A 15-year-old boy is behind bars and facing four felony charges in connection with a shooting in Petaluma. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon. A witness says they saw two vehicles parked next to each other, then heard a loud bang before both sped off. Police don’t think anyone was actually hit with the bullet. The teen boy is facing the charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Petaluma police say the shooting was not a random act.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Covid Cases in Sonoma County May Be Higher than Reported

Public health officials and experts believe Sonoma County is dealing with more COVID cases than the data suggests. That’s because of a significant drop in testing. As of the most recent stats, from the end of December, about 60 residents are getting infected per day. On December 30th, there were 676 COVID tests logged in Sonoma County. On the same day a year earlier, there were more than 62-hundred tests logged. And in December of 2021, the county was averaging 500 positive tests per day. Public officials believe there is likely a lack of reporting on self-administered COVID tests, skewing the number of positive results.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Concord woman reported missing

Update: the woman has been located, according to a tweet by Concord police. CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Yvonne Eidson, 81, has dementia and is considered at-risk. Eidson is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Eidson was last seen in the area of […]
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy