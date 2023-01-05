AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission held committee meetings on Monday, covering a variety of issues. A new COVID-19 policy for city employees passed through committee. The only big change from the previous policy is that it better protects medical records and says if employees don’t have vacation days or paid time off and they need to stay home because they have COVID, they can take time off without pay.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO