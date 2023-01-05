Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
If you’re looking for a job, here are some opportunities
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University will have a career fair Tuesday at the Goodwill job connection, 3179 Washington Road. There are openings in nursing, maintenance, research, dental assistants, groundskeeping, information technology, administration, environmental services and public safety. You can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers. Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders address rising concerns at detention center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reports on living conditions at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center have been a big topic for weeks. On Monday, city leaders are telling the community what they plan to do about them. We spoke with an inmate’s sister who says who says her family knows...
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
hbsdealer.com
Beacon opens shop in Augusta
Beacon is continuing to expand at a rapid pace in 2023. The Herndon, Va.-based roofing and building products distributor has opened a new greenfield location in August, Ga. This latest branch establishes service in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina. “The branch is stocked with leading...
WRDW-TV
Kitchen fire in Gloverville causes seniors to relocate for a night
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused several residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross. According to authorities, sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire was reported at the housing complex at 456 Lawana Drive in Gloverville. According to dispatchers, the fire...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Commission members discuss several issues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission held committee meetings on Monday, covering a variety of issues. A new COVID-19 policy for city employees passed through committee. The only big change from the previous policy is that it better protects medical records and says if employees don’t have vacation days or paid time off and they need to stay home because they have COVID, they can take time off without pay.
wfxg.com
New Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson sits down with FOX54
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - After a few days in office, new Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson joined FOX54 Mornings Tuesday. He discussed his agenda and FOX54 viewer questions.
WRDW-TV
With holidays over, Golden Harvest in need of volunteers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s always a rush to give and volunteer during the holidays, but afterward there are still people in need. The lack of volunteers after the holidays hurts the community. Every year community leaders see an up-tick in donations and volunteers during the holidays, but those...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a new mayor in office. Garnett Johnson was sworn in to office last week and there’s a lot on his to-do list. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers. Watch above. COMING UP.
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gas prices remain below $3 per gallon across the state, but that could all change Tuesday night. The gas tax suspension that has been keeping Georgia’s prices low is ending, meaning gas prices should rise by about 30 cents a gallon. Even then, Georgia’s price is...
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
UPDATE, 01/10/2023, 5:10 P.M. – The Columbia County School District has released an official statement. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver was not at fault. Investigators say that the 6-year-old, who is not a student of the Columbia County School District, was operating a motorized toy car, and it collided with […]
Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
WRDW-TV
Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile. The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”. Not only do hot doggers get to drive...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Middle School families and community are mourning the passing of a longtime teacher there. For more than 25 years, Latimer Blount served the school as an English teacher and during many seasons also coached the football team. When you ask people what their...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown 11-year-old boy undergoes several surgeries after dog attack
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been digging to learn more about an 11 year-old attacked by dogs, Friday evening. 11 year-old Justin Gilstrap’s injuries are so severe, he needed two surgeries. His mother saying today, he’ll have another one Tuesday. The attack happened just off Langston Drive, in...
