Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia to Gervonta Davis: No More Talking, Let's Get It On
The next Garcia in line is ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan Garcia was among the world’s most interested observers during Davis’ eventual ninth-round stoppage of WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (no relation) to defend his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title. Davis was ahead on all three scorecards after eight rounds, before Dominican Republic’s Garcia complained of blurred vision in his corner.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: Everyone Knows I Want Spence, I'll Keep Waiting Until Time is Right
Washington - Rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) cruised to a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) to earn the vacant Interim IBF welterweight title after going 12 rounds for the first time by the score of 120-108 three times. “I learned to...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I Knew I Caught [Garcia] Good, But I Ain't Know I Caught Him Like That
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis didn’t realize that the left hand he landed toward the end of the eighth round had such a destructive effect on Hector Luis Garcia early Sunday morning. (photo by Ryan Hafey) That’s why a disappointed Davis stood in the center of the ring for...
Boxing Scene
Vito Mielnicki Jr. Scores Knockdown, 4th-Round TKO Of Omar Rosales On Davis-Garcia Card
WASHINGTON – Vito Mielnicki Jr. produced the knockout he sought Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard. The 20-year-old Mielnicki stopped Omar Rosales early in the fourth round of a 10-round junior middleweight match at Capital One Arena. Mielnicki recorded a knockdown late in the third round and went after Rosales as soon as the fourth round began.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If It's Up To Me, Ryan’s Definitely Next; We Just Waiting For Ryan To Accept
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis revealed early Sunday morning that the deal for his pay-per-view showdown with Ryan Garcia isn’t quite finalized. The undefeated knockout artist acknowledged during a post-fight press conference at Capital One Arena that Garcia hasn’t actually agreed to all terms for a 12-round, 136-pound fight that is expected to take place at some point this spring. Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, jointly announced through their social media platforms November 17 that “the deal is done” for them to square off in 2023 in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
Isaac Dogboe-Mark Magsayo Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC; Both Also Exploring Separate Fights
An intriguing fight is on the table for a pair of former titlists who are also linked to equally attractive in-house options. BoxingScene.com has learned that the WBC has formally ordered a title eliminator between Isaac Dogboe and Mark Magsayo. The two sides are given until the end of January to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing for a fight to determine the number-one contender in the WBC featherweight rankings while its title status is up in the air.
Boxing Scene
IBF Rescinds Order For Usyk-Hrgovic Mandatory Title Fight, Acknowledges WBA Next In Rotation
A major roadblock has been cleared on the road to crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has formally rescinded its previous order for its number-one heavyweight contender, Filip Hrgovic to next face unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The fight was demanded by the sanctioning body more than two months ago but Usyk is no longer on the hook to honor that ruling, at a point when talks continue for a hoped-for showdown with lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith To Be Streamed By DAZN in U.S., Other Countries
DAZN have announced that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan. Chris...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Not Bothered About Being on Yarde’s Home Turf
Artur Beterbiev apparently could care less about having home court advantage. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia will face contender Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 in Yarde’s hometown of London at Wembley Arena. When asked, in a recent interview, if he is at all concerned...
Boxing Scene
Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit
A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Okolie on Fallout with Hearn: I’m Not Into Making Mortal Enemies; It’s Just Business
Lawrence Okolie isn’t really interested in holding a grudge against his longtime—and now apparently former—promoter Eddie Hearn. The WBO cruiserweight titlist is set to make his debut with Boxxer on Sky Sports in a cruiserweight match against David Light on March 11 in London. The announcement ostensibly...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: I Don't Need To Spar Any More Than Eight Rounds... That's How Long Smith's Gonna Last
Chris Eubank Jr. claims to have downgraded his preparation for his next fight. The second-generation boxer infamously stated that he was going to be at 60 percent for his planned but eventually canceled showdown with Conor Benn last October. Eubank managed to subsequently land a middleweight fight with former WBO 154-pound titlist Liam Smith, with training camp allegedly conducted at a casual pace.
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa's Promoter: Rashidi Ellis Cannot Run The Whole Night; I Predict A Knockout
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa’s promoter perceived some nervousness from Rashidi Ellis on Thursday. Sampson Lewkowicz realizes Ellis is a good boxer, but he doesn’t think the welterweight contender can withstand Villa’s power. Lewkowicz thus predicted that Venezuela’s Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) will knock out Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard Saturday night at Capital One Arena.
