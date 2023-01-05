An intriguing fight is on the table for a pair of former titlists who are also linked to equally attractive in-house options. BoxingScene.com has learned that the WBC has formally ordered a title eliminator between Isaac Dogboe and Mark Magsayo. The two sides are given until the end of January to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing for a fight to determine the number-one contender in the WBC featherweight rankings while its title status is up in the air.

