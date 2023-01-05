ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
How the city, and you, can prevent pothole damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They’re back. And they’re everywhere... Already. Last week’s blizzard dumped over a foot of snow on Sioux Falls. The warming temperatures that have melted it the last several days have yielded plenty of new potholes all over the city. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux 52 works to help guide people through life’s challenges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - January is National Mentoring Month. In the Sioux Falls area, there is a mentoring program called “Sioux 52″. Right now they’re looking for more people who want to help guide others through life. We talked to two people who are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Previewing the upcoming Sno Jam Comedy Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sno Jam Comedy Festival’s mission is to celebrate comedy and snow while enriching the community by supporting non-profit organizations in South Dakota. 2023 festival charity partners are The Compass Center of Sioux Falls and The Transformation Project South Dakota. Previous charity partners...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Minervas named the restaurant of the year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts. Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Jackrabbits celebrate FCS Championship win in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was live from Brookings Tuesday night as South Dakota State celebrated the Jackrabbits’ victory over North Dakota State in the FCS Championship. The celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the SDSU campus.
BROOKINGS, SD
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
VALLEY SPRINGS, SD
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday. “It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched...
BROOKINGS, SD
SDSU Coach Stiegelmeier shares post-game thoughts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coach John Stiegelmeier recapped highlights from the FCS Championship game and what SDSU’s victory means for him and the team. Stiegelmeier said having a great game plan, knowing the opponent well, and having energy contributed to the team’s strong showing. Beyond that, the team has acted as a family, and fans have shown great support for the program.
BROOKINGS, SD
Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This locally-owned bistro offers nothing but comfort, from its homecooked meals to its cozy environment. It is a perfect place to eat out without all of the stress. “You come in, you get to chat with friends. I’ve had people here before that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
FRISCO LIVE with voice of SDSU Athletics Tyler Merriam

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - In 24 hours South Dakota State football and their fans will either beat the heights of elation as FCS National Champions or the depths of despair as runner-up. Either way they’ll hear voice of the Jackrabbits and 2022 Bill Schwanke Award winner as best broadcaster in the FCS, Tyler Merriam, tell it like it is.
BROOKINGS, SD
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win. He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game. “Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some...
BROOKINGS, SD

