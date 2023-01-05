ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogue, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret board unanimously OKs bulkhead project for Old Ferry Park

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to approve a long-needed bulkhead improvement project for waterfront Old Ferry Landing Park at the end of Lejeune Road. The vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street, and the $55,200 contract went to...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort approves new dock roof construction

BEAUFORT - The pathway for covered docks was opened at the town of Beaufort's first regular commissioners meeting of the new year. A zoning text amendment to modify section 2-H-4 of the town's Land Development Ordinance was submitted by Beaufort resident Martha Harrell and presented Monday evening before commissioners. Standards...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Historic route in Beaufort will be improved as project will include innovative drainage system

BEAUFORT – A multi-organizational project to overhaul and beautify Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort begins this week with an innovative way to capture storm runoff. The N.C. Department of Transportation will construct what are known as bioretention bump-outs, which collect and filter storm runoff before the rainwater drains away to the estuary. A total of 14 such bump-outs will be constructed, consisting of concrete borders along the street and filled with landscaping that resemble planter boxes.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bogue council receives good fiscal news

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council got some good news Jan. 9 when town clerk Shawne Southard reported the town received $1,562 more than was expected for its second allotment of state Powell Bill funds, which are used for street repairs and maintenance. Southard, during the meeting in town...
BOGUE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Matthew Smitherman, 34; service Jan. 15

Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34, of SeaLevel, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. A Celebration of Matthew’s Life will be held at SeaLevel Methodist Church on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3pm. The family will receive friends after the service. Arrangements by Noe...
SEALEVEL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Louann Malishewsky, 46; service Jan. 13

Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Allen H. Beaulieu, 88; service Jan 16

Allen H. Beaulieu, 88, Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at home. Allen Beaulieu left us to be with Our Lord on January 3, leaving behind his wife of 64 years, Loretta (Parlato) and his 5 sons and daughters in-law, Peter (Nancy), Steven (Sharon), Jerry (Gail), David (Kathy) and Ken (Stacy) and his 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Patricia Sparks, 64; service Jan. 11

Patricia “Tesey” Sparks, 64, of Harkers Island, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Refuge Fellowship Church of Harkers Island with Manley Rose officiating. Private burial will take place at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Water main break in Morehead City prompts boil water advisory

- A boil water advisory was put into place Tuesday for those in Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City. The advisory came at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a water main break near Highway 70 interrupted the flow for customers. According to Carolina Water Service of NC Communications Manager Deborah Clark,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 6, 7 & 8

Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MYRNA FRANCES SMITH, Newport. Myrna Frances Smith,...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Barbara Drake, 75; no service

Barbara Drake, 75, of Swansboro, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Per her request, no services are planned. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Amanda Sautner, 33; incomplete

Amanda Sautner, 33, of Atlantic Beach, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later

Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Fuchs, 88; incomplete

Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

West goes 3-2 at Charger Duals, ups record to 21-13 on season

AYDEN — The West Carteret wrestling team went 3-2 on Saturday at the Charger Duals. The Patriots toughed out a 49-27 win over Pamlico and a 43-25 victory over South Lenoir while cruising to a 63-17 triumph over host Ayden-Grifton,. They took a hard-luck 36-29 loss to Currituck and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy