BEAUFORT – A multi-organizational project to overhaul and beautify Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort begins this week with an innovative way to capture storm runoff. The N.C. Department of Transportation will construct what are known as bioretention bump-outs, which collect and filter storm runoff before the rainwater drains away to the estuary. A total of 14 such bump-outs will be constructed, consisting of concrete borders along the street and filled with landscaping that resemble planter boxes.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO