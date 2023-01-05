Read full article on original website
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever. Free-agent reliever Chasen Shreve and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Shreve can make up to $2 million if he’s in the majors. On Jan. 7, Tigers’ president...
MLive.com
Projecting Tigers’ 2023 roster after this weekend’s big trade
After this weekend’s trade that sent All-Star closer Gregory Soto to the Philadelphia Phillies, it’s a lot easier to make educated guesses about who will be on the Opening Day roster. It’s considerably more difficult to project exactly how those players will be deployed. There’s still about...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Detroit Lions sign 10 players to futures deals
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions took care of housekeeping on the first day of the offseason, signing 10 players from their practice squad to futures deals. Any player not on the main roster for the season finale is eligible for these reserve/future contracts. Those on the 53-man roster at the end of the season can’t sign with new teams until the new league year begins on March 15.
MLive.com
Tigers announce 2023 minor-league coaching staffs
Former Chicago Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce will be manager of the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers’ top minor-league affiliate in 2023. Iapoce also served in the same role with the Texas Rangers and was most recently senior hitting coordinator with the Boston Red Sox. The 49-year-old...
MLive.com
Tigers picked to win World Series ... in 2029
Spencer Torkelson and newly signed free-agent Ronald Acuña Jr. will team up to help the Detroit Tigers break their 45-year World Series drought ... in 2029. That’s the fanciful prediction of MLB.com, which set out to project the next 10 World Series winners. Author Will Leitch said the...
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran lefty to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to a minor-league contract. The news was first reported by FanSided. Shreve, 32, spent last season with the New York Mets, where he posted a 6.49 ERA in 26 1/3 innings of work. He’s played parts of nine seasons with...
MLive.com
Tigers sign former Marlins pitcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed reliever Aneurys Zabala to a minor-league contract. The 26-year-old Dominican Republic native has been assigned to Triple-A Toledo. Zabala had a handful of stints with the Miami Marlins in 2022, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two outings. But he struggled with control at Triple-A Jacksonville, logging 28 walks in 23 2/3 innings.
NBC Sports
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
