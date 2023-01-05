Read full article on original website
Becky Dye
4d ago
This Kid REALLY Had No Upbringing,No Values and Morals instilled 😰 PARENTS WERE ALL ABOUT THEM💀🤬U Can Ruin A Human, They DID. THEY DEFINITELY NEED TO BE CHARGED!!!!🤬🤬 HE'S At Least Taking His Own Punishment, THEY THREW HIM AWAY RIGHT AWAY, Which Says They Threw Him AWAY His Whole Life.....CURSE THEM NOW AND FOREVER SHAME HAS A NAME, THEY NEED TO OWN THAT 🤬💀🤬💀
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac
A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
Macomb County woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend who was out on bond in domestic violence case
A 35-year-old Macomb County woman has been charged with shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend during an argument last November in Bruce Township.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac homicide case advanced to higher court
The case against a felon from Pontiac accused of killing a man last summer has been advanced from district court to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Jaydrian Munson, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the June 6, 2022 slaying of Raymond Davis, 45, in the North Hill Farms apartment complex in Pontiac. Officials said Davis was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Detroit News
Macomb County woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend
A Bruce Township woman was arraigned for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Monday. Investigators believe Tyisha Wadlington, 35, got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Nov. 18 in her home, resulting in his fatal shooting, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office. Wadlington was arraigned in...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County man gets prison for brutal 2018 attack in mid-Michigan
In a 2018 case that involved multiple legal delays, an Oakland County man is in prison for attacking his fiancé with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and repeatedly kicking her in Clare County. Robert Joseph Presley Jr, 51, who was on probation for other crimes when he...
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court
The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
Troopers arrest armed teen driving stolen Kia after police pursuit through Macomb County
A late night police chase through Macomb County on Monday night ended in the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect who troopers said was driving a stolen vehicle with a weapon inside.
New Ingham County prosecutor reverses felony firearm policy
Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday morning his office will enforce Michigan's felony firearm law for any person who commits a felony while using or possessing a firearm to commit a crime.Dewane is eight days into his tenure as the county prosecutor, having taken office at the start of the new year. He was chosen to succeed Carol Siemon, who resigned halfway into her four-year term.This policy is a reversal of what Siemon's office announced in 2021. When Siemon led the office, the charge was limited to individuals who used a firearm during a crime. Individuals who had a firearm...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
fox2detroit.com
Drunk driver who killed 6-year-old sentenced to jail; victim's family says justice wasn't served
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Friday was an emotional day in court for the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a drunk driving crash. The woman responsible is going to prison - but no amount of justice will ever bring this child back. "I am so overwhelmed I can’t speak,"...
KSLTV
Meth present in body of toddler found in a ditch
FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
The Oakland Press
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Oak Park High School
A shooting outside Oak Park High School Friday night led to a wounded student and the arrest of four other teens. Oak Park Public Safety officials got several 911 calls about 9:10 p.m. following the shooting after a varsity basketball game at the high school. “Oak Park officers immediately responded...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
Authorities urgently searching for endangered missing 4-year-old in Metro Detroit area, requests help from public
Authorities in Metro Detroit are asking the public for help after sending out an alert regarding an endangered missing child on Tuesday morning.
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell
The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged
(CBS DETROIT) - Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement Fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so...
