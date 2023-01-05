ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Becky Dye
4d ago

This Kid REALLY Had No Upbringing,No Values and Morals instilled 😰 PARENTS WERE ALL ABOUT THEM💀🤬U Can Ruin A Human, They DID. THEY DEFINITELY NEED TO BE CHARGED!!!!🤬🤬 HE'S At Least Taking His Own Punishment, THEY THREW HIM AWAY RIGHT AWAY, Which Says They Threw Him AWAY His Whole Life.....CURSE THEM NOW AND FOREVER SHAME HAS A NAME, THEY NEED TO OWN THAT 🤬💀🤬💀

The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac

A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac homicide case advanced to higher court

The case against a felon from Pontiac accused of killing a man last summer has been advanced from district court to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Jaydrian Munson, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the June 6, 2022 slaying of Raymond Davis, 45, in the North Hill Farms apartment complex in Pontiac. Officials said Davis was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend

A Bruce Township woman was arraigned for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Monday. Investigators believe Tyisha Wadlington, 35, got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Nov. 18 in her home, resulting in his fatal shooting, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office. Wadlington was arraigned in...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court

The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
PONTIAC, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

New Ingham County prosecutor reverses felony firearm policy

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday morning his office will enforce Michigan's felony firearm law for any person who commits a felony while using or possessing a firearm to commit a crime.Dewane is eight days into his tenure as the county prosecutor, having taken office at the start of the new year. He was chosen to succeed Carol Siemon, who resigned halfway into her four-year term.﻿This policy is a reversal of what Siemon's office announced in 2021. When Siemon led the office, the charge was limited to individuals who used a firearm during a crime. Individuals who had a firearm...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
KSLTV

Meth present in body of toddler found in a ditch

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Suspect arrested in shooting outside Oak Park High School

A shooting outside Oak Park High School Friday night led to a wounded student and the arrest of four other teens. Oak Park Public Safety officials got several 911 calls about 9:10 p.m. following the shooting after a varsity basketball game at the high school. “Oak Park officers immediately responded...
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell

The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged

(CBS DETROIT) - Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement Fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

