10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
Health Alliance for Austin Musicians helping hundreds more musicians get health care
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, Central Health approved to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). This will help an additional 500 local artist enroll in health coverage. "We have money that we can spend now," said Rachel Blair, HAAM's chief operating officer....
kut.org
Blue Cross, Ascension dispute could leave thousands paying out of pocket for care in Austin
An impasse in negotiations between one of the largest insurers in Texas and one of the largest hospital systems in Austin could mean gaps in coverage for thousands of Central Texans. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Hospitals are renegotiating rates for health care costs paid by the insurer ahead...
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
Hays County mom who lost son to overdose puts up billboard for awareness
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County mother who lost her son to an overdose is spreading awareness of the dangers of fentanyl with a billboard along Interstate 35. Janel Rodriguez booked the billboard that shows her son, Noah, and two other Hays CISD students who passed away. She is hoping with so many people seeing it along I-35 that it can prevent more drug overdoses.
Man dies after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
KVUE
Driverless tech sparks concerns in Austin
Driverless technology has been cruising the streets of Austin as companies test out autonomous vehicles. But new video is raising concerns about how the cars act.
Sheriff: Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose days into 2023
The Hays County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday its first fentanyl overdose of the year, with a Hays CISD student dying from fentanyl poisoning Jan. 2.
KVUE
How Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) changed one artist's life
HAAM is stepping in once again to provide health care for 500 more local musicians this year. KVUE spoke with one artist who says the program changed his life.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
KVUE
A man is in surgery following a shooting in Southeast Austin
A man was shot inside his car in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The shooter is believed to be someone the man knows, but police are still looking for them.
Austin moves to 'medium' COVID-19 community level as new omicron subvariant is detected
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin Public Health (APH) announced that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Community Level has been raised to "medium". At this level, APH advises mask wearing in many circumstances. In addition, local health leaders have detected the new, highly transmissible omicron subvariant...
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Eanes ISD hosts fentanyl awareness event
Eanes ISD held an event to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday evening. Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff's Office and families who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses spoke at the presentation. Monique Kleck is a concerned parent who attended the event. She explained why the presentation...
Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
kurv.com
New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas
Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
Arte Texas unveils new Cesar Chavez mural in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, a group of Austin artists unveiled a new mural in East Austin of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. The mural is located at 1204 E. Cesar Chavez St., near the corner of Waller Street. East Austin art collective Arte Texas...
KVUE
Flatbed truck crashed into Northeast Austin automotive business
A flatbed truck crashed into the SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in the early hours on Tuesday morning. The driver didn't rob the store, but left a mess.
Round Rock police asking public for help in reopened 1983 cold case
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is reopening a 1983 cold case in which one person was killed and two others were injured. On Oct. 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m., a man was believed to have shot three victims, killing one and injuring the other two, at a nightclub called the Cactus Lounge. The man believed to have shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa is Martin Gallegos.
KVUE
Comments / 0