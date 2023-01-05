ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner

AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
Hays County mom who lost son to overdose puts up billboard for awareness

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County mother who lost her son to an overdose is spreading awareness of the dangers of fentanyl with a billboard along Interstate 35. Janel Rodriguez booked the billboard that shows her son, Noah, and two other Hays CISD students who passed away. She is hoping with so many people seeing it along I-35 that it can prevent more drug overdoses.
Man dies after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Eanes ISD hosts fentanyl awareness event

Eanes ISD held an event to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday evening. Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff's Office and families who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses spoke at the presentation. Monique Kleck is a concerned parent who attended the event. She explained why the presentation...
Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
kurv.com

New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas

Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
Arte Texas unveils new Cesar Chavez mural in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, a group of Austin artists unveiled a new mural in East Austin of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. The mural is located at 1204 E. Cesar Chavez St., near the corner of Waller Street. East Austin art collective Arte Texas...
Round Rock police asking public for help in reopened 1983 cold case

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is reopening a 1983 cold case in which one person was killed and two others were injured. On Oct. 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m., a man was believed to have shot three victims, killing one and injuring the other two, at a nightclub called the Cactus Lounge. The man believed to have shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa is Martin Gallegos.
