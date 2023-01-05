HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County mother who lost her son to an overdose is spreading awareness of the dangers of fentanyl with a billboard along Interstate 35. Janel Rodriguez booked the billboard that shows her son, Noah, and two other Hays CISD students who passed away. She is hoping with so many people seeing it along I-35 that it can prevent more drug overdoses.

