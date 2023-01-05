Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
getnews.info
Meet the Top Landscapers of Little Rock & Benton AR
Exterior Solutions, LLC is a family-owned and operated landscaping company in Little Rock, Bryant, Benton, AR and the surrounding areas. Offering residential and commercial lawn care, they’re the area’s go-to guys for all things landscaping. Their goal is to make everyones yard the most beautiful on the block so the neighbors want a service as well!
hotsprings.org
Alexa's Creperie | Sweet & Savory Crêpes & Specialty Coffee - FeastMode! Hot Springs
Alexa's Creperie, a quaint European cafe, serves up authentic crêpes made by hand with the freshest ingredients!. A crêpe is a type of very thin pancake and is typically served sweet or savory. In this edition of FeastMode!, we pop in to meet Sergey & Yana Polyakov, the owners of Alexa’s Creperie, a must-stop in Hot Springs for food lovers! Yana prepares handmade crêpes, served fresh daily, and Sergey serves up some of the best specialty coffee around. Let’s check it out!
Hot Springs favorite Deluca’s Pizza heading to Little Rock
A favorite Hot Springs pizza place will soon be serving pies in Little Rock as Deluca's Pizza announced plans for opening a new location later in the spring.
Developments continue on Breckenridge Village Shopping Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out with the old, and in with the new— is an age-old saying and a perfect way, to sum up, what's happening at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center in Little Rock. Anthony Valinoti explained that he's in the latter category— part of the "new."...
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
Jessieville community gathers for prayer after tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — Nearly one week ago an EF-1 tornado swept through Jessieville and left schools and several homes damaged. On Sunday, the community came together to pray and reflect. "It was sheer terror when I got the phone call that a tornado hit the school and we didn't...
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
Arkansas Department of Health sees rise in COVID, drop in flu cases
ARKANSAS, USA — Before the holidays, we saw flu cases spiking— but now, as we get further into the new year, some experts said there's been a shift. "I'd say COVID is at the top of the list, and flu has descended. So it's some good news, bad news," said Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health.
aymag.com
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
thv11.com
Big Piney rafting & safari | Travelin' Arkansas 1984
For 25 years, Chuck Dovish made Travelin' Arkansas for THV11. Enjoy this special from 1984, featuring rafting the Big Piney Creek, an old school farmer, and more!
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Arkansas nursery expands hydroponic farming
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine farming almost anywhere and without soil— that's exactly what one Central Arkansas nursery has been focusing on. Hydroponic farming is a technique of growing that actually uses a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. A plant nursery in Little Rock, known as The...
Regal UA Breckenridge Theater in Little Rock closing permanently after showtimes Thursday
A decades-long mainstay movie theater for many in Little Rock will be closing its doors for good.
mysaline.com
Food truck owner claims racism after Benton water company shut them down
A food truck operating in the city limits of Benton, Arkansas said they were racially profiled after someone from the utility company shut them down. There is a lot to this story. I have attempted to gather all the info so you can decide. Let’s start with what the food truck is saying:
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0