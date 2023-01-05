ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

getnews.info

Meet the Top Landscapers of Little Rock & Benton AR

Exterior Solutions, LLC is a family-owned and operated landscaping company in Little Rock, Bryant, Benton, AR and the surrounding areas. Offering residential and commercial lawn care, they’re the area’s go-to guys for all things landscaping. Their goal is to make everyones yard the most beautiful on the block so the neighbors want a service as well!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
hotsprings.org

Alexa's Creperie | Sweet & Savory Crêpes & Specialty Coffee - FeastMode! Hot Springs

Alexa's Creperie, a quaint European cafe, serves up authentic crêpes made by hand with the freshest ingredients!. A crêpe is a type of very thin pancake and is typically served sweet or savory. In this edition of FeastMode!, we pop in to meet Sergey & Yana Polyakov, the owners of Alexa’s Creperie, a must-stop in Hot Springs for food lovers! Yana prepares handmade crêpes, served fresh daily, and Sergey serves up some of the best specialty coffee around. Let’s check it out!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE
violetskyadventures.com

Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park

At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
PARIS, AR
THV11

Jessieville community gathers for prayer after tornado

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — Nearly one week ago an EF-1 tornado swept through Jessieville and left schools and several homes damaged. On Sunday, the community came together to pray and reflect. "It was sheer terror when I got the phone call that a tornado hit the school and we didn't...
JESSIEVILLE, AR
THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas nursery expands hydroponic farming

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine farming almost anywhere and without soil— that's exactly what one Central Arkansas nursery has been focusing on. Hydroponic farming is a technique of growing that actually uses a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. A plant nursery in Little Rock, known as The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
