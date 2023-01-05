Read full article on original website
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Nick Saban had a priceless reaction to ESPN's David Pollack raving about Georgia’s dominance
Alabama head coach Nick Saban might be second-guessing his decision to appear on ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU. With the Bulldogs absolutely dominating the Horned Frogs in the first half, ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack spoke to how...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
Damar Hamlin Honored Before Bills-Patriots Game in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin honored before Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just six days after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills are back in action. The 24-year-old safety was honored with a number of touching tributes before Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game in Orchard...
49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens
Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return
LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.
What Is the Biggest National Championship Blowout in College Football History?
The Horned Frogs ran out of magic on Monday as TCU lost to Georgia 65-7. Quarterback Max Duggan scored a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 10-7 in favor of Georgia and it looked like we might in fact have a game on our hands. But that was short-lived as Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs bullied their way to a second straight national championship at SoFi Stadium.
5 Best Potential Matchups We Could See in Super Bowl LVII
5 best potential matchups we could see in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy is on. Fourteen NFL teams have secured a spot in the 2022-23 playoffs, and it’s win or go home from here on out. But, in...
Christian McCaffrey Becomes Most Productive Midseason Addition in NFL History
CMC makes history as most productive midseason acquisition ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When the 49ers traded to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in October, they knew the star running back would make an immediate offensive impact. But even they couldn't imagine the bevy of draft...
Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU
The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?
Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...
