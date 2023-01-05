ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice

Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit

The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact

Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory

Adams finished Monday's 121-113 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes. Adams continues to provide elite rebounding numbers, grabbing 15 boards Monday. He has actually been a pillar of consistency of late, racking up multiple double-doubles while chipping in on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he was woeful from the line, shooting 3-of-11. Anyone rostering him should be fully aware of his flaws, meaning a night like this should come as no surprise.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Lands new deal with Detroit

The Lions signed Jefferson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jefferson will get another chance to carve out a spot with Detroit heading into the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games during his rookie season, though he spent the entirety of 2022 on the practice squad before being elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers. Jefferson never wound up taking the field against Green Bay, though his experience with the team was still enough to earn him a new deal heading into this offseason.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY

Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona

The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Browns' Mike Harley: Remaining with Cleveland

The Browns signed Harley to a reserve/future contract Monday. Harley finished the 2022 season on Cleveland's practice squad, but he didn't make a regular-season appearance. He will look to earn a spot with the team in 2023 and potentially make his NFL debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Jets' Malik Taylor: Lands new deal with the Jets

The Jets signed Taylor to a reserve/future contract Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Taylor was placed on Green Bay's IR with an undisclosed injury in mid-August before being waived with an injury settlement Sept. 15. The 27-year-old then spent the majority of the season unsigned before joining the Jets' practice squad Dec. 29. Taylor caught seven of 13 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown across 25 games during the previous two seasons with the Packers. He'll now look to make an impression with the Jets this offseason.
CBS Sports

Boston Red Sox top prospects 2023: Marcelo Mayer leads list

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy