(((have some common sense)))
5d ago
I’m sure he did all of those things because he had PTSD from the horrible awful racism that was imposed on him. It’s not his fault he’s the real victim here. Or at least, that’s what I expect Alvin Bragg to put into his dismissal motion.
Susan Klinger
5d ago
disgusting they keep arresting him and keep letting him back on the streets again. why?
Tina Olive
5d ago
Criminals just running rampant , bail reform is a huge joke more like catch and release
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
Man in custody in E. Harlem double stabbing; suspect at large
Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made. The post NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man sought after $30K stolen in Brooklyn burglary spree: police
The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who has been on a Brooklyn burglary spree since late December, stealing more than $30,000 in cash.
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into NJ home to steal car: Officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder who broke into his home.
Child recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An infant has been recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn. Police say it started at around 11:20 a.m. Monday after he had a dispute with the baby's mother. Police located the baby's father, and later found the child safe at a relative's home in Queens.
Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison
QUEENS, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his wife during a domestic dispute in a hotel is going to prison. She was naked when police found her in the hotel lobby. Malcom White, who was found guilty in July, was sentenced today to 22 years-to-life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at a hotel in Jamaica, Queens, in March 2020. After a two-week trial in July, the jury found White guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Judge Yavinsky sentenced White to 22 years to life. On The post Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 27, dies days after being stabbed during dispute over $10 in Brooklyn
Police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man who died days after he was in an argument on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.
Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her”
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his younger female cousin has been arrested and charged for a brutal attack on Monday. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Edward Huerta has been arraigned today on charges of attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin at their Corona residence. Huerta is alleged to have assaulted the 19-year-old victim with a baseball bat and knife on Monday evening, resulting in a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries. “At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and The post Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured
Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down in Rockaway Parkway Apartment was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered
A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
localsyr.com
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed
An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said. Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Burglary spree in Brooklyn has residents on high alert
The break-ins began early Thursday morning, and the thieves hit several stops. Police are working hard to track them down.
