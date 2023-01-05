Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Loan Growth to Aid BNY Mellon's (BK) Q4 Earnings
BK - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 13, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have witnessed increases on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results...
Zacks.com
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
FTAI Aviation (. FTAI - Free Report) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $21.18. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.3% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Zacks.com
Concert (CNCE) Moves 19.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.2% gain over the past four weeks. Investors...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: FB Financial (FBK) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
FB Financial (. FBK - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Chubb Limited (CB) Stock
CB - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of new business, strong renewal retention, well performing commercial businesses and sufficient liquidity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $17.2, indicating year-over-year increase of 11.7%. Northbound Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
Bull Of The Day: Steel Dynamics (STLD)
STLD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a A for Value and a B for Growth. This steel producer has been super strong since early October back when the stock was $70. Recently, we have seen a pull back from highs that were above $113. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Zacks.com
United Community Banks (UCBI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
UCBI - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Lamb Weston (LW): Time to Buy?
LW - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why BARINGS BDC, INC. (BBDC) is a Trending Stock
BBDC - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this business development company have returned -1.2% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Trading to Aid BofA (BAC) Q4 Earnings, IB to Hurt
BAC - Free Report) is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on Jan 13, before the market opens. The higher interest rate regime is likely to have considerably bolstered the company’s net interest income (NII) as it is the most interest rate sensitive among its peers. Supported...
Zacks.com
Linde (LIN) Signs Deal to Acquire Remaining Stake in nexAir
LIN - Free Report) reached an agreement to acquire the remaining interests in nexAir, LLC, one of the largest independent packaged gas distributors in the United States. The acquisition complements Linde’s existing packaged gas business and expands its presence across the country. Since 2012, Linde, through its wholly-owned subsidiary,...
Zacks.com
Why Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
Will Ametek (AME) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
AME - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 6.41%.
Zacks.com
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Issues Q4 Operation & Investment Update
TRNO - Free Report) recently issued an update on fourth-quarter operating, investment and capital activities. As of Dec 31, 2022, Terreno Realty’s portfolio included 252 buildings spanning 15.3 million square feet and 46 improved land parcels encompassing 161.4 acres. It also had three properties under redevelopment. Operational Update. As...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Richardson Electronics (RELL) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
3 Top Picks From a Hot Industrial Products Sector
Investors can insert themselves into favorable trends within the market by targeting sectors witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions. That’s precisely what the Zacks Industrial Products sector has seen lately, which has pushed it up to the #1 spot out of all Zacks 16 sectors. And as we’re all aware,...
Zacks.com
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks. Oasis Midstream Partners extended...
Comments / 0