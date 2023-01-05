Effective: 2023-01-10 23:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orange; Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1213 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, San Clemente, Lake Elsinore, Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO