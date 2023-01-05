Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 17:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ventura The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ventura County in southwestern California * Until midnight PST Tuesday. * At 508 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain spreading across the warned area from west to east. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside, San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 23:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orange; Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1213 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, San Clemente, Lake Elsinore, Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 23:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory expiring at 2 PM PST this afternoon has been replaced, and a new advisory has been issued until 4 PM PST. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Through 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 13:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside and northwestern San Diego Counties through 115 PM PST At 1234 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camp Pendleton South, or 7 miles southwest of Oceanside, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Fallbrook, Valley Center, eastern Camp Pendleton, Escondido, Murrieta, San Marcos, Camp Pendleton South, Camp Pendleton North, Pauma Valley, Hidden Meadows, San Pasqual Indian Reservation, Rainbow, De Luz, Pechanga Indian Reservation, Bonsall and Lake San Marcos. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds decreasing and becoming west in the afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 13:19:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 3 inches above 6000 feet, 3 to 6 inches above 7500 feet, and locally 12 to 18 inches on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower all afternoon into the evening.
