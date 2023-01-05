Effective: 2023-01-09 17:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ventura The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ventura County in southwestern California * Until midnight PST Tuesday. * At 508 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain spreading across the warned area from west to east. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO