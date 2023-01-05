Read full article on original website
Manida Jones
5d ago
Sorry but the schools are funded by Chicago property taxes. Those seats should go to Chicago students. Pretty sure Chicagoans can't send their kids to suburban public schools.
Mr. Wolf
5d ago
Do you really want to teach your child the road to a great education can be reached by fraud ? What’s the next step you’ll teach them to deceive?
Rocky Davis
5d ago
they did that so there kids could go to a good school why make them pay for that what about these shootings who are you making pay for that nobody Chicago don't care about us this turned into a third world country
fox32chicago.com
Chicago leaders continue efforts to remove CPD officers with hate group ties
CHICAGO - West Side faith leaders continue their efforts to ban the proud boys and other hate groups from the Chicago Police Department by hosting a monthly meeting on Tuesday. Federal investigators have labeled the Proud Boys an antisemitic, white supremacy organization. Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez called for hearings after...
City cuts down noose, tree limbs after Southwest Side homeowner refused to do so
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) had a noose removed Monday afternoon from a home on South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Coleman said she received a complaint Saturday evening.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sought in Northbrook and Evanston bank robberies: Chicago FBI
EVANSTON, Ill. - Police in Northbrook and Evanston, along with the Chicago office of the FBI, are searching for two men in connection with two armed bank robberies on Monday afternoon. The first robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank at 240 Skokie Boulevard, a few minutes after noon, police...
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
blockclubchicago.org
Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the defensive Saturday as the crowd of mayoral challengers called her out for not reopening the city’s mental health clinics. Seven of the nine mayoral candidates showed up to the Saturday forum hosted by Access Living, a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for people who are disabled.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with carjacking couple at gunpoint on West Side while their kids were in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side last month. Sederick Wright, 22, faces one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of stabbing woman on West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a woman in Austin Sunday morning. Corey Williams, 27, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm. Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Williams allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 36-year-old woman in the...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
fox32chicago.com
West Side businesses alerted after 3 burglaries Sunday: Chicago police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are telling businesses in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side to be on alert after a recent string of burglaries reported Sunday. In each instance, the suspects pried open the front or rear door of the building using a crowbar, a business alert from Chicago police said. Once inside, the suspects broke into the ATM machine and took the cash inside, the release said.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged with robbing, carjacking and kidnapping Chicago man in Rivers Casino parking lot
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping a Chicago man during a carjacking last Thursday at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines. About 12:41 a.m., a 54-year-old man got out of his vehicle in the casino's parking lot and was approached by two men, who pointed a gun in his face, according to Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Brighton Park last month. Police say the offender was identified as one of the offenders that took a vehicle from a 31-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue. The incident...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn: Robbers using online marketplaces to lure victims
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about criminals who are robbing victims using online buying and selling apps. There have been two incidents in the past month where vitims were lured to the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue in Park Manor where they were robbed. The victims arrived...
fox32chicago.com
Have a broken sidewalk in Chicago? You may be able to split the repair cost with the city
CHICAGO - If you have a broken sidewalk in Chicago, you may be able to split the repair cost with the city. You can submit an application to the city's 2023 Shared Cost Sidewalk Program. Applications are only being accepted until 10 p.m. Monday and will be taken on a...
oakpark.com
Chicago man arrested for fatal hit-and-run accident
A 52-year-old Chicago resident, Jose D. Flores, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident in Oak Park that left a 53-year-old woman from Chicago dead. Tanya C. Vega, of the 1100 block of North Harding Avenue in Chicago, had been walking in the crosswalk...
Family could pay over $56K to CPS for allegedly lying about where student was living
Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot while walking on North Lawndale sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago's North Lawndale Tuesday morning. Police say the victim was in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. when someone fired shots out of a white truck. The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital...
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
