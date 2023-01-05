Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Craig V. Rombach
FULTON, NY – Craig V. Rombach, age 36 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his uncle, Fred L. Craig. Craig is survived by his loving parents, Ronald and Louise Rombach; sister, Nicole Rombach; nephew,...
Janet N. Salmonsen
FULTON, NY – Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.
Ronald A. McGinley
PHOENIX – Ronald A. McGinley, 90, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. He retired from the Phoenix Central School District after 40 plus years of dutiful service. In his free time, Ronald enjoyed the outdoors, where he could often be found hunting or fishing.
Linda A. Corelli
FULTON – Linda A. Corelli, age 67 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband. Linda is survived by her fiancé, Cliff Richway; step-son, Patrick Richway; sister-in-law, Deborah Kneer; and a host of extended family and friends.
Gayle Ann Woodward
FULTON – Gayle Ann Woodward, 73, of Fulton, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home. She was born December 22, 1949 in Fulton to Alan and Martha Jean Guyer and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Gayle had been employed by the Nestle Company...
Vernon P. Detweiler
STERLING – Vernon P. Detweiler, 86, of Sterling, passed on January 4, 2023. Born in Danboro Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ruth (Bergey) Detweiler. Vernon was a proud Veteran, having served in the US ARMY from 1956-1959. He owned and operated Bucks County Rug Cleaning in Danboro for many years. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Vernon enjoyed life and loved spending time with his sons and brothers.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 1 – January 7
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 1 – 7 City of Fulton news:. New York State Senator John Mannion made an appearance at the January 3 Fulton Common Council meeting. See full story here. Fulton Police charge Syracuse man...
James L. Guilfoyle
FULTON – James “Jim” L. Guilfoyle, age 83, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning in his sleep on January 1, 2023, at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. Jim was born on December 7, 1939, to Harold and Evelyn Guilfoyle, born and raised in Fulton, NY. Jim lived...
Joyce S. Holly
SYRACUSE – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce S. Holly, 94 who died peacefully at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place on January 3, 2023. She was born on August 7, 1928, in Brockport N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Leon and Frieda (Clough) Salisbury and had attended Rochester schools.
Nelson A. Parsons
HANNIBAL – Nelson “Pop” A. Parsons, age 79 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by parents, Clifford and Evelyn (Fikes) Parsons; his Rooster, Gomer; and his beloved dog, Bear. Pop is survived by his...
Winona Forest Recreation Association Holds Norway 5k Winter Racing Event
LACONA, NY – The ever adaptable volunteers of the Winona Forest Recreation Association pulled off another fantastic winter racing event on the morning of January 7, 2023, sending an excited group of snowshoe racing enthusiasts bounding through the somewhat frozen forest. The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeastern U.S....
SUNY Canton Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List: Oswego County Students
CANTON, NY – SUNY Canton recognized nearly 500 students for earning Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester. “I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering heartfelt congratulations to the students who’ve made the Dean’s List,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “We’re inspired by your work and see great promise in all that’s to come during your time with us.”
Michael M. Rollis
HANNIBAL – Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79; passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961...
Barbara Guynn
OSWEGO – Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews. Barbara married Edwin T. Keefe Sr. in 1943 and was a loving wife and homemaker and caring mother...
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
OSWEGO – Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town died Sunday December 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard in Sterling, NY, he continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego, Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit.
Peter M. Hoffman
BALDWINSVILLE -Peter M. Hoffman, 65, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a courageous 15 month battle with cancer. Peter was the beloved son of Laurna (Millard) Hoffman and the late Merrill K. Hoffman of Fulton. Additionally, he is survived by his daughter Emma Feinen of Tonawanda and Albany; sisters, Anne (Gary) Wood of Manchester by-the-Sea, MA and Pamela (Mark) Giovannetti of Fulton; nephews and nieces, Daniel (Hannah), Geoffrey and Caroline Wood, Ian (Taylor) and Sophia Giovannetti; as well as an uncle, several cousins and a grandniece.
Become A 911 Telecommunicator And Help Your Community
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center will host an open house for potential telecommunicator candidates on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility at 39 Churchill Rd., Oswego. Becoming a telecommunicator at the Oswego County E-911 Communications...
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
6 x 6 Community Art Show Call For Entries
Pulaski, NY. – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center invites the whole community to participate in their 4th annual 6 x 6 Community Art Show and fundraiser. Participation is free and open to anyone, any age. You don’t have to be an “artist” to participate and any medium and...
Craig R. Acker
FULTON – Craig R. Acker, 50, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He is survived by his adoptive parents, Lee and Sue Acker; “closer than a brother” Chet Hoffman; “Aunt” Kim Ellingwood and by several brothers and sisters. There are no calling hours...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0