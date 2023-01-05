First case of new COVID variant reported in Fresno County. More stress on hospitals?

Fresno County Health officials Wednesday detected the first case of the XBB.1.5 variant of the Omicron virus, which some virologists believe may be better at evading antibodies in vaccines.

The officials noted that the COVID-19 variant “has a high growth rate and is quickly spreading in many areas of the country.”

XBB.1.5 may pose special problems for the regions health care system, already burdened with an influx of patients due to COVID cases, RSV, and a rise in influenza infections, department officials noted in a statement.

In addition, the region faces an additional strain because of the recent closure of Madera Community Hospital.

SaId spokeswoman Sonia Brar: “This is also a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, and residents should take proactive steps to protect themselves.”

Brar said precautions should include masking in high-risk public indoor settings and testing at home or visiting testing sites.”

Officials noted that many symptoms of COVID-19 resemble those of a cold, flu, and allergies. Anyone experiencing congestion or a runny nose, sore throat, fever or chills, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea should be tested for COVID-19.