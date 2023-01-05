ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

ABC7 Chicago

WNBA free agency 2023 predictions and biggest storylines to watch

The 2023 WNBA free agency period is expected to be nothing short of seismic, with new head coaches and general managers settling into their roles, franchises' championship windows dwindling and several blockbuster names facing big decisions this offseason. Most notably, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Courtney Vandersloot are...
INDIANA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Zach LaVine feels 'like me again' after scoring 77 combined in back-to-back

CHICAGO -- After starting the season unavailable to play in back-to-back games while coming off arthroscopic left knee surgery in the offseason, Chicago Bulls guardZach LaVine's performance in Chicago's back-to-back this weekend -- 41-points and 11 3s in a victory in Philadelphia on Friday and 36 points and six 3s in a win Saturday night against the Utah Jazz -- has the two-time All-Star feeling like his old self again.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
BOSTON, MA

