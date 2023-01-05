The Kings' 136-111 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night at Golden 1 Center was special for multiple reasons. Not only was it one of Sacramento's most complete games of the season, but the Kings (21-18) also held the Magic (15-26) to just 42 points in the paint, something coach Mike Brown was very, very, very excited about. More on that later.

