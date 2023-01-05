Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
The Blockbuster Deal The Lakers Would Accept For LeBron James
This deal would send LeBron James to the Phoenix Suns.
NBC Sports
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
NBC Sports
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
NBC Sports
Steph gives Cal women uplifting speech after loss to Stanford
When Steph Curry isn't dominating on the court, he's sharing his knowledge so other basketball players can do the same. On Sunday, Curry was spotted at Haas Pavilion with his mother, Sonya, to watch the Cal Golden Bears women's basketball team take on the Stanford Cardinal. After the game, Curry...
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers
There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
NBC Sports
Latest update on Celtics guard Marcus Smart's knee injury
The Boston Celtics were forced to finish Saturday night's road game against the San Antonio Spurs without their starting point guard Marcus Smart. Smart appeared to bump knees with Spurs forward Zach Collins in the third quarter and walked gingerly to the locker room. He did not return, but the Celtics prevailed in a 121-116 victory. Smart finished with five points, four assists, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.
NBC Sports
Splash! Kings break franchise 3-point record in win vs. Magic
The Kings' 136-111 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night at Golden 1 Center was special for multiple reasons. Not only was it one of Sacramento's most complete games of the season, but the Kings (21-18) also held the Magic (15-26) to just 42 points in the paint, something coach Mike Brown was very, very, very excited about. More on that later.
NBC Sports
Purdy joins Mahomes, Warner in record book after win vs. Cards
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continues to rewrite the record books. After guiding the 49ers to a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in the 2022 NFL regular-season finale, the 23-year-old joined a very exclusive list with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs
The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale
J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest Patriots first-round pick predictions
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, which means their offseason has already begun. One of the most important events of the offseason for the Patriots will be the 2023 NFL Draft. New England has eight picks in this draft, and it should also receive some compensatory picks when those are finalized.
