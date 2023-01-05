ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Sierra Sun

Stormy weather at Truckee-Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have a virtual learning day while Douglas County schools at the lake are still on.
Sierra Sun

Far West Ski Association awards scholarships to local racers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Far West Ski Association has awarded scholarships to nine developing Alpine ski racers who are training in programs at Lake Tahoe resorts. FWSA yearly awards scholarships to young racers participating in programs within the Far West geographic region to help them with the considerable expenses of participating in race training and competition programs.
Sierra Sun

Chase real estate report shows sales slower in 2022, home values steady

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chase International released its 2022 year-end Real Estate Market Report which showed lower overall volume in sales and available units for sale. Still, year over year, there is consistent value growth for homeowners throughout the Northern Nevada and California markets. “Overall, real estate as an asset...
Sierra Sun

1st storm in series impacting Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
