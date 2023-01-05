ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Local children's museum offers preview of its 2023 exhibits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Betty Brinn Children's Museum with planned activities for the new year that will continue its mission to inspire children through hands-on learning experiences. Bill Pariso, Vice President of Education at the museum and Reid Sancken, an educator at the museum joined us on Tuesday, Jan....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Local Ice Skating Rinks

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns series continues this week with a look at Milwaukee's ice skating culture. From rinks in the area that you may not have known existed to information about Wisconsin's history in ice skating, Frankie Jupiter and company have much to showcase on CBS 58 news on Thursday and Friday, both during the newscasts and on social media.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Plenty of winter fun this coming weekend at the "Town of Delavan 'Winterfest"

DELAVAN (CBS 58) -- You might want to carve out some time this weekend to go to the "Town of Delavan Winterfest." It takes place on Saturday at Waters Edge on Delavan Lake. Eight ice carvers will be on hand showing off their skills in a competition. There will also be vintage snowmobiles, yummy eats and tasty treats and area high school jazz ensembles providing a musical backdrop.
DELAVAN, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

How Kelsey Kaufmann Transformed the Cactus Club from a Rock Club into a Community Hub

The corner of Russell Ave. and Wentworth Ave. has played host to acts like White Stripes, Death Cab for Cutie and Sylvan Esso, as well as countless Milwaukee acts in Cactus Club’s storied history. While the Bay View venue has helped to foster the careers of many up-and-coming artists, as well as the general Milwaukee music scene, the next era of the club may be its most important yet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: 2022 Downtown Achievement Award Winners to be announced

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners will be announced soon! Kelly Kruse with the Downtown Racine Corporation joined us in studio to discuss the importance of the awards. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2023!. It's an exciting time in downtown Racine right...
RACINE, WI
kenosha.com

‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal

Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
CBS 58

Health leaders, barbershop collaborate to bring CPR training to community hub

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbers put down their haircutting tools to learn CPR as part of an effort to bring valuable health information to the community. A CPR class was given at Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood as part of a collaboration between the barbershop, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Fire Department.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
FRANKLIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy