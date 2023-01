A state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would undo House Bill 1775, which bans educators from teaching lessons that make anyone feel uncomfortable due to sex or race.

Democrat Jacob Rosecrants said HB1775 is a "broad and insidious classroom censorship bill," and hopes to repeal it when session starts in February.

Rosecrants said he wants to replace it with with what he calls the "Restoration of Sanity in Education Act."