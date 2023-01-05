ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “I am pleased that Lester Chang has taken his rightful place as the Assemblyman representing the 49th District. Any attempt to expel Mr. Chang from the Assembly and unilaterally deny the will of the voters in Brooklyn would set a terrible precedent. The issue of electoral residency is a matter to be dealt with during the designating petitioning process, not after the votes have been counted. The people have spoken. Lester Chang has served his community and country with distinction and I know he will continue to do so as a member of the Assembly.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO