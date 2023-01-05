Read full article on original website
American Lung Association – High Levels Of Dangerous Radon Gas Detected In 14% of New York Homes
NEW YORK – Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that it is detected at high levels in about 14% of homes in New York. During January for Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association in New York is urging everyone to test their home for radon.
Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
U.S. Gas Prices On The Rise
NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.30. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.49. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Environmental Conservation Police On Patrol
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly...
This Week With Claudia
ALBANY – Following is a copy of New York State Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney’s weekly newsletter:. I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise.
The NYS Department Of Labor Reminds Employers To Display New Veterans’ Benefits And Services Poster In Workplaces Across New York State
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL), in partnership with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services (NYS DVS), today announced that all New York State employers with more than 50 employees are now required to display a new Veterans’ Benefits & Services poster.
NY Sea Grant And DEC Announce $460,000 In Grants Available To Support Projects That Implement Great Lakes Action Agenda Priorities
NEW YORK – New York Sea Grant, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), today announced funding is now available for projects that apply an ecosystem-based management approach to address local watershed challenges. Projects will implement the goals of New York’s Great Lakes Action...
NYS Canal System Tourism Infrastructure And Events Grant Application Now Open
WATERFORD, NY – The New York State Canal Corporation, through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor are offering competitive grant funding to support tourism and recreation along the New York State Canal System including canal waterways and Canalway Trail. The 2023 program will...
DEC’s Annual Tree And Shrub Seedling Sale Is Now Open
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the start of the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery annual spring seedling sale, which is open to the public and runs until May 12. Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, New York-grown...
Registration is Open for Cycle The Erie Canal 2023
ALBANY, NY – Registration is now open for Parks & Trails New York’s 25th annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour, an unforgettable opportunity to bike across New York State and take in the rich history of the legendary canal that transformed America. The eight-day, 400-mile recreational bicycle tour...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
Schumer Reveals Spending Bill Will Create New Great Lakes Authority To Promote Economic Growth, Create Jobs, Infrastructure, And Invest In Environmental Protection
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today revealed that the end-of-year spending package for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 creates a new regional economic development commission for the Great Lakes – set to pump millions in new federal grants to help promote economic development, strengthen infrastructure, protect the environment, and create good-paying jobs in communities across Upstate New York.
Restoring Contract Oversight Is A Great First Step, But More Should Be Done
ALBANY – Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul approved a long-overdue measure to restore the comptroller’s office with oversight of state contracts. This is great news and is an important first step in restoring New York’s proper checks and balances. As such, lawmakers and good-government groups across...
Gas Prices Rise Nationally, Fall in New York
CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.23, up 13 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.29. The New York State average is $3.42, up one cent since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.49. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Black Women Have Greater Burden Of Cervical Cancer
FULTON, N.Y. – In New York State (NYS), Black women are more likely than white women to be diagnosed with cervical cancer and to die from the disease, according to data from the NYS Cancer Registry. A recent study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer also found that...
Statement From Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “I am pleased that Lester Chang has taken his rightful place as the Assemblyman representing the 49th District. Any attempt to expel Mr. Chang from the Assembly and unilaterally deny the will of the voters in Brooklyn would set a terrible precedent. The issue of electoral residency is a matter to be dealt with during the designating petitioning process, not after the votes have been counted. The people have spoken. Lester Chang has served his community and country with distinction and I know he will continue to do so as a member of the Assembly.”
New York’s Gas Tax Holiday Ending Soon
CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.18, up 14 cents since Tuesday. One year ago, the price was $3.29. The New York State average is $3.40, down 1 cent since Tuesday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.50. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Dec Announces Adoption Of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule For New Passenger Cars And Light-Duty Truck Sales
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today the adoption of new requirements to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. The Advanced Clean Car II regulations will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold...
DEC Issues 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Report. The report details statewide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for 1990 – 2020, expressed in tons of carbon dioxide equivalents from all greenhouse gas emissions sources in the state.
