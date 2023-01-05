Read full article on original website
Compton to host Community Workshop / Taller de la comunidad de Compton Jan. 23
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton invites the community to participate in a community workshop on Jan. 23. discussing land use alternatives.
Join The Compton Project for the 2nd Annual MLK Unity Skate and Walk Jan. 15
COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton Project and the LHS Skateboards With Special Guest Isabella Blue will Host the 2nd Annual MLK Unity Skate from Compton City Hall to Wilson Skate Park. The event will also kick off the 2023 Ohana Skate Tour. The Ohana Skate Tour will focus on...
Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood
Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
Op-Ed: Los Angeles mayor shows elected’s how to lead on homelessness
I guess if I were much younger and lacked emotional maturity my first initial thought would be to blow fire and smoke out my nostrils at the notion that newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is putting her money where her mouth is by placing homeless people in hotel rooms in the city of Inglewood.
Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term
LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LA city council meetings resume today
LOS ANGELES – After three weeks off for winter recess, the Los Angeles City Council will be back in session Tuesday, with the fallout from the racism scandal roiling City Hall expected to continue impacting the meetings. Councilman Kevin de León has responded to widespread calls to resign over...
Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency
CULVER CITY, Calif. – The City of Culver City has proclaimed a local homelessness emergency on January 3, 2023. A proclamation of a local emergency was issued by City Manager John Nachbar in his capacity as the City’s Director of Emergency Services. It will allow Culver City to operate beyond its normal operational policies and procedures to better address the homelessness crisis, align the City with other regional jurisdictions, and open the door to potential new funding opportunities to address the crisis.
LA Hospital becomes largest provider for adolescent mental health and substance abuse disorder in LA County
The Mental Health Center Received a $19.2 Million State-Funded Grant that will expand the capacity of treatment facilities that serve teen Californians as part of Los Angeles County’s Behavioral and Mental Health Infrastructure. LOS ANGELES – On the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement to award $480.5 million in...
CA High-Speed Rail, Metro Express Lanes project denied federal MEGA grant funds
LOS ANGELES – Two transportation projects have been denied federal MEGA grant funding for a plethora of reasons. The denial impacts funding for the CA High-Speed Rail and Metro Express Lane expansion to the 105 freeway. The California High-Speed Rail requested $1.3B in federal funding from the new Mega...
SuperLotto Plus jackpot grows to $23M after no tickets sold with all six numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $23 million. One ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a market in...
Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
LA County Board declares homeless emergency
LOS ANGELES – Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A....
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
Elderly pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured at about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard...
Driver flees scene after deadly South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A teen has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The SUV had four people inside — a...
Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
LACOE hires new County Administrator for Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district. “I am very pleased to share with you the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. Dr. Morris joins the Inglewood Unified family with more than 40 years of public education experience, including seven years as the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District, one of California’s highest-performing school districts.” wrote Debra Duardo, with the Los Angeles County Office of Education in a statement announcing his hiring.
Orange County sees drop in COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals has dropped by 26 to 320, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 35 were being treated in intensive care, up from 29 the previous day. Overall, Orange County’s COVID-19...
