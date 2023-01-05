Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a creepy crime. Deputies identified 27-year-old Lewis Phillips, who was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism. According to investigators, the incident happened on Dec. 17 inside...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspect in Pembroke Park shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pembroke Park that left one person dead and two men injured. Around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local police officers, were at the scene near the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street. Shoes and...
Man pulls gun on boaters, charged with aggravated assault
WSVN-TV
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence
WSVN-TV
BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after somehow ingesting fentanyl. “The...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
Man arrested near IHOP dumpster after smoke shop armed robbery
A man's been arrested for choking a South Florida smoke shop clerk unconscious and stealing the store's cash register.
Case Of Missing Palm Beach County Girl Is "Tearing Down" Family
The case of missing 11-year old Jaliyah Williams of Riviera Beach is a custody issue, according to school district police. The girl has been missing since Thursday.
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
Click10.com
Miami man, 60, accused of filming 23-year-old roommate after she exited shower
MIAMI – A Miami man is facing multiple charges after police say he recorded cellphone video of his 23-year-old roommate getting dressed after she got out of the shower. Mercedes Adrian Ruiz, 60, was arrested last Friday on charges of video voyeurism, battery and tampering with a victim. According...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach faces judge
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of two back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach that sent two people to the hospital faced a judge. Police took Hanee Julieth Ramirez into custody on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday. Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a woman...
WSVN-TV
16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
cw34.com
Man possibly shot to death found after crash in West Palm Beach
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
WSVN-TV
Police still searching for woman missing from Miami Beach since 2002
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have been searching for a now 44-year-old woman who has been missing since 2002. The Florida Department of Law tweeted that Alysha Hanin went missing when she was 24 years old on Jan. 6, 21 years ago. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120...
