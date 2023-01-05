ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The SEC files an objection to Binance.US's $1 billion bid to buy Voyager Digital's assets, as the regulator scrutinizes deal for the bankrupt crypto lender

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWT3i_0k4RuZes00
Binance SOPA images
  • The SEC wants more information about the $1 billion purchase of busted crypto lender Voyager Digital's assets by Binance.US.
  • The SEC filed a limited objection to the bankruptcy court overseeing the potential takeover of the assets by Binance.US.
  • The regulator questioned the exchange's ability to "consummate a transaction of this magnitude".

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking more information about the pending purchase of Voyager Digital's assets by the US arm of crypto exchange Binance, highlighting the regulator's attention to the crypto space after a number of blow-ups.

The SEC filed a limited objection to the $1.02 billion deal for Binance.US to take over the assets of the crypto lender, which sought bankruptcy protection last year following "prolonged volatility and contagion" in the crypto markets.

Binance.US's ability to "consummate a transaction of this magnitude" was questioned by the SEC in its bankruptcy-court filing dated January 4.

The regulator's intervention also said there was a lack of sufficient detail about how the exchange plans to safeguard customer assets, and how Binance.US will rebalance its cryptocurrency portfolio.

"The SEC staff has communicated its concerns to Debtors' counsel, and has been advised that a revised Disclosure Statement will be filed prior to a hearing on the Motions," the regulator said in the filing.

Voyager Digital was slated on Thursday to seek the bankruptcy court's approval to enter into the asset purchase deal with Binance.US.

In a separate move, the Texas State Securities Board and the Texas Department of Banking filed an objection to the Voyager Digital asset sale, according to a CoinDesk report. Those regulators claimed Voyager and Binance.US are not in compliance with Texas law and are not authorized to conduct business in the state.

The crypto industry was rocked by a number of implosions in the space last year, including the bust of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD that led to the bankruptcy of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and eventually the failure of Voyager Digital. As well, the speculator crash of crypto exchange FTX resulted in founder Sam Bankman-Fried facing criminal and civil charges.

Comments / 0

Related
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy