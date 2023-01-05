Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA free agency 2023 predictions and biggest storylines to watch
The 2023 WNBA free agency period is expected to be nothing short of seismic, with new head coaches and general managers settling into their roles, franchises' championship windows dwindling and several blockbuster names facing big decisions this offseason. Most notably, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Courtney Vandersloot are...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis ramping up rehab, eyeing return
The pain in Anthony Davis' right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 13th straight game Monday -- a 122-109 loss to...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With Cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer, and will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks announced the news in a social media post on Sunday evening.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings heated as late foul call in tie game propels Lakers to win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakersextended theirwinning streak to a season-best five games with a 136-134 victory over theKings on Saturday, but not without some controversy. Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on the Lakers' Dennis Schroder with 3.1 seconds remaining and the score tied 134-134....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win
Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
Comments / 0