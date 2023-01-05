Read full article on original website
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
Binghamton Residents Remember Aliza Spencer on Her Birthday
Students, teachers and others in Binghamton wore purple to honor the memory of Aliza Spencer on what would have been her 13th birthday. Aliza died last spring after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near their home on the city's East Side. No arrests have been made in connection with the April 21 shooting.
Broome Social Services Workers Want Staffing “Crisis” Addressed
Employees in Broome County's Department of Social Services want steps taken to deal with the ongoing problem caused by dozens of vacant positions. Current and former department workers say there are not enough people to provide necessary services. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar on Thursday said there has been "a...
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter
I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin to Be Printed in New Jersey
Binghamton's newspaper, which hasn't been printed locally for the last few years, soon will be produced at an out-of-state facility. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has been printed near Rochester since June 2018 when Gannett closed its 12-year-old "Central New York Production Facility" in Johnson City. Gannett now has decided to...
Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?
A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
JoAnn Fabrics Preparing to Move Vestal Store to Larger Site
A Vestal retailer specializing in crafting, sewing and home decorating items will be moving out of the location it has occupied for decades. The JoAnn Fabrics store is expected to move from its current site at 736 Vestal Parkway East. The business will relocate to what now is a vacant space in the Parkway Plaza, about two miles east of the present operation.
“Light Show” at Former Dos Rios Restaurant Attracts Attention
Some people passing by a closed business in the heart of downtown Binghamton were intrigued when they spotted colorful lights and a disco ball inside the place. The light display inside what had been Dos Rios Cantina at 60 Court Street has prompted questions about what might be going on at the former restaurant site.
Equipment Removed From Former Binghamton Crowley Milk Plant
After years of inactivity, workers once again are busy at the old Crowley milk processing facility on Binghamton's South Side. Since late November, equipment has been removed from the sprawling building and trucked away from the site. A glimpse inside the first floor of the former Crowley milk plant on...
Life Begins at 50! Celebrating Binghamton City Hall’s Birthday
The "new" Binghamton City Hall was dedicated a half-century ago and it remains one of the most impressive parts of the downtown governmental plaza. City offices were moved from the nearby Municipal Building in December 1972. According to the Binghamton Press, about 500 people filled the "cavernous City Council building" for the dedication ceremonies.
Your Favorite Christmas Toy When You Were A Kid
Christmas is over. The music has stopped. At least until next October when holiday music will be once again playing wherever you go. I hope you had a nice Christmas and Santa brought you everything you asked for. I still haven't received that drum set I've been wishing for since I was a kid. Maybe my wish got lost somewhere between Binghamton and the North Pole.
Endicott Awarded $6 Million for Demolition of Old IBM Buildings
The long-planned project to tear down five large buildings once used by IBM Endicott has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar grant from New York state. The village of Endicott is to receive $6 million to help pay for the cost of demolition of 550,000-square-feet of vacant industrial space along North Street.
Jersey Mike’s Subs Set To Open New Location in Vestal
Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop known for its top-quality meats, cheeses, and freshly baked bread will soon be expanding its brand into Vestal with not one, but two locations. Jersey Mike’s Subs got its start in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and today, the business operates more than 2,000 locations including the Southern Tier’s first Jersey Mike’s location on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Binghamton Man Found With Weapons, Drugs in Stolen Vehicle
A Binghamton man is facing a long list of charges after Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they found him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Syracuse November 23 and he tried to run away from them. Deputy Jerad Hand noticed the stolen vehicle at around...
Two-Alarm Fire Claims the Home of a Johnson City Family
The parents of two little girls woke up this morning in utter disbelief as everything they owned went up in flames last night in the midst of a winter storm and only days before Christmas. Sadly, a two-alarm fire in Johnson City has destroyed a young family's home only days...
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
Holiday Happenings Right Here In The Greater Binghamton Area
I recently wrote an article about some really cool places to visit in Upstate New York that offer various holiday happenings, like drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light displays, holiday laser light shoes, holiday train rides, villages, and much more that would warrant a fun day all less than 3-hour drives from the Binghamton area.
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
