Broome County, NY

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?

A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

JoAnn Fabrics Preparing to Move Vestal Store to Larger Site

A Vestal retailer specializing in crafting, sewing and home decorating items will be moving out of the location it has occupied for decades. The JoAnn Fabrics store is expected to move from its current site at 736 Vestal Parkway East. The business will relocate to what now is a vacant space in the Parkway Plaza, about two miles east of the present operation.
VESTAL, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Your Favorite Christmas Toy When You Were A Kid

Christmas is over. The music has stopped. At least until next October when holiday music will be once again playing wherever you go. I hope you had a nice Christmas and Santa brought you everything you asked for. I still haven't received that drum set I've been wishing for since I was a kid. Maybe my wish got lost somewhere between Binghamton and the North Pole.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Jersey Mike’s Subs Set To Open New Location in Vestal

Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop known for its top-quality meats, cheeses, and freshly baked bread will soon be expanding its brand into Vestal with not one, but two locations. Jersey Mike’s Subs got its start in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and today, the business operates more than 2,000 locations including the Southern Tier’s first Jersey Mike’s location on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.
VESTAL, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
