Revere, MA

whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Rosemary Rolando

Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Stanley J. Shoppell

Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, J.H. Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Barbara “Bobbie” Fitzgerald Bell

Barbara Fitzgerald “Bobbie” Bell was peacefully called home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Born in Newport, RI on December 7, 1939, to Evelyn F. and Edward W. Fitzgerald, the beloved Ma Bell called the Fifth Ward home for her lifetime. She...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Tuesday, January 10

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,429 words — a 7-minute read. 🏛️ For state Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, and Tiverton), the 2023 legislative session will be an opportunity to focus on a number of technology-related issues. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → DiPalma to focus on issues of identity theft, artificial intelligence, technology.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Flournoy “Floyd” Hightower

Flournoy “Floyd” Hightower, 75 of Middletown, RI, passed away on January 3, 2023, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home. Flournoy was born in Dade County, FL to the late James and Mildred (Morgan) Hightower. Flournoy is survived by his wife Cindy Hightower, children Alex Hightower and Lazandra Hightower,...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week in Newport County: Jan. 9 – 15

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court. 7 pm: A Reading with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court. For more events...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

George Winston to perform at the Jane Pickens Theater on April 21

Spectacle Live today announced that it will present An Evening with George Winston on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm. “George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums,” Spectacle Live says in an announcement. “A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. Winston’s music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston’s place in a chaotic world – his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace”.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Art Museum re-launches “Wake + Create” program for children and caregivers

The Newport Art Museum has announced the re-launch of its beloved “Wake + Create” Saturday program for children ages 4-10 and their caregivers. Starting on January 14th, 2023 at 10:30 am, the program will take place at the Griswold House, and will begin with a special partnership with the Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) as part of Funda Fest.
NEWPORT, RI
communityadvocate.com

Ashley Wardle, 30, of Northborough

– Ashley Paige Wardle, 30, of Northborough, MA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester after fighting one last battle, surrounded by her loving family. Ashley was born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Robert C. Wardle IV and Johanna L. (Koenig)...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges

COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
COHASSET, MA
whatsupnewp.com

New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on January 23. The new rail-bus transit center, located in Pawtucket and Central Falls, will provide commuters with the ability to easily switch between commuter rail operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) buses.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
wgbh.org

What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA

