Lioness Gets Killed By Rival Lion in Front of Horrified Visitors in Safari Park

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A group of visitors left a safari park in shock after witnessing a lioness get killed by a rival lion on New Year’s Day.

According to the DailyMail, the lion attack took place at Longleat Safari Park. The visitors revealed that they were diverted away from the enclosure in the early afternoon due to an “unknown major incident” in the area. It was noted that the after the attack, keepers were unable to save the lioness from its injuries. The event was described as “rare but natural.”

Following the incident, a spokesperson of the Longleat Safari Park released a statement. “This weekend [1st January 2023] saw one of the lionesses at Longleat sadly killed by another lion. This kind of incident is very rare but can naturally occur amongst apex predators.It happened incredibly quickly, with the lioness dying almost instantly.”

The spokesperson also stated the park’s keepers were immediately on the scene. However, the timescales involved meant there was no possibility of intervention. “There was no risks to guests,” the spokesperson added.

The Safari Park Where the Lion Attack Took Place Experienced Tragedy Last Month When Two Red Pandas Died From Hypothermia

The DailyMail further reported that the lion attack comes nearly a month after two rare red panda cubs at the same safari park died. This was after temperatures had dropped below freezing. It was noted that the animals, which were born this past summer, were discovered in their nesting box. The park stated an initial investigation indicated that the red pandas had died from hypothermia as well as weaning problems.

The park had announced the birth of the red panda cubs in September. The pair was noted to be the first to have been born to the park’s fellow red pandas Emma and Lionel. This was part of a successful breeding program for endangered species. Emma arrived at Longleat in early 2022.

Keeper Sam Allworthy spoke about the red panda cubs and their progress. “Both cubs are doing really well, Emma is a great mum and she has been looking after them fantastically. Although we have yet to name them, we have been able to do their first health checks and can confirm they’re both females. These are the seventh and eighth red pandas to have been born here at Longleat. Previous cubs have gone on to collections all over Europe and have even had cubs of their own.”

The park also stated that red pandas are increasingly under threat. This is due to habitat loss, deforestation, and poaching. It is reported that there may be as few as 2,500 red pandas left in the world. The species has been deemed endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

