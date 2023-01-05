MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns series continues this week with a look at Milwaukee's ice skating culture. From rinks in the area that you may not have known existed to information about Wisconsin's history in ice skating, Frankie Jupiter and company have much to showcase on CBS 58 news on Thursday and Friday, both during the newscasts and on social media.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO