UW Health discusses the XBB1.5 COVID-19 variant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest COVID-19 variant, XBB1.5 is making an impact across the world. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer, joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to discuss how pervasive this variant is, how it differs from the variants that have already swept the area as well as treatment options that are available.
Health leaders, barbershop collaborate to bring CPR training to community hub

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbers put down their haircutting tools to learn CPR as part of an effort to bring valuable health information to the community. A CPR class was given at Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood as part of a collaboration between the barbershop, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Fire Department.
Vos in Milwaukee County as local funding negotiations continue

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As budget negotiations continue at the Wisconsin statehouse, Milwaukee city and county leaders said Monday they're still confident a deal will be reached to fund local government. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was in Milwaukee County Monday night for the swearing-in ceremony of new State Representative...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Local Ice Skating Rinks

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns series continues this week with a look at Milwaukee's ice skating culture. From rinks in the area that you may not have known existed to information about Wisconsin's history in ice skating, Frankie Jupiter and company have much to showcase on CBS 58 news on Thursday and Friday, both during the newscasts and on social media.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
Local children's museum offers preview of its 2023 exhibits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Betty Brinn Children's Museum with planned activities for the new year that will continue its mission to inspire children through hands-on learning experiences. Bill Pariso, Vice President of Education at the museum and Reid Sancken, an educator at the museum joined us on Tuesday, Jan....
Racine & Me: 2022 Downtown Achievement Award Winners to be announced

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners will be announced soon! Kelly Kruse with the Downtown Racine Corporation joined us in studio to discuss the importance of the awards. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2023!. It's an exciting time in downtown Racine right...
Milwaukee college wrestlers bounce back after dramatic bus fire

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday, Jan. 7, members of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) wrestling team were on their way back from a tournament in Minnesota when their bus went up in flames in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the fire was caused by a mechanical...
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to resign

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kirsten Johnson is resigning as Milwaukee's commissioner of health. This month marks two years since Johnson was appointed. She previously served as director of the Washington Ozaukee Health Department. Johnson is the fifth person to lead Milwaukee's health department since 2018. The turnover began...
Plenty of winter fun this coming weekend at the "Town of Delavan 'Winterfest"

DELAVAN (CBS 58) -- You might want to carve out some time this weekend to go to the "Town of Delavan Winterfest." It takes place on Saturday at Waters Edge on Delavan Lake. Eight ice carvers will be on hand showing off their skills in a competition. There will also be vintage snowmobiles, yummy eats and tasty treats and area high school jazz ensembles providing a musical backdrop.
