CBS 58
Instructors at Waukesha County Technical College share tips for bystander CPR
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Instructors at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) gave CBS 58 a look at the hands-on courses that get people familiar with CPR and first aid. Many courses are open to the public and will take just one Saturday to complete. Plus, they tell us about...
CBS 58
Kohl's donating more than $500K to nonprofits serving Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kohl's announced to kick off the new year, they are donating more than $500,000 to more than 20 nonprofits serving families in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties through the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program. According to a news release, the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program --...
CBS 58
A gift of gratitude: Brookfield East alumni surprise beloved history teacher
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield East High School alumni are proving the impact educators have on students long after the classroom. Hundreds of past students collaborated to give a beloved history teacher a surprise gift ahead of spring break. Patrick Coffey has taught world history at Brookfield East for...
CBS 58
UW Health discusses the XBB1.5 COVID-19 variant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest COVID-19 variant, XBB1.5 is making an impact across the world. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer, joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to discuss how pervasive this variant is, how it differs from the variants that have already swept the area as well as treatment options that are available.
CBS 58
Health leaders, barbershop collaborate to bring CPR training to community hub
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbers put down their haircutting tools to learn CPR as part of an effort to bring valuable health information to the community. A CPR class was given at Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood as part of a collaboration between the barbershop, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Fire Department.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to questions about fate of current exhibits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum is rebranding as Wisconsin's Natural History Museum, and with construction set to begin on the new building this year, many are wondering which exhibits will be moved. "I do understand progress, but for me, I would like it to stay," said Milwaukee...
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
CBS 58
Ham radio operators 'still a thing' in this advanced technological world
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In today's techie world, radio operators are in it more for the hobby rather than necessity. Even still, the National Association for Amateur Radio estimates there are two thousand clubs throughout the country and more than half a million ham amateurs. They use...
CBS 58
Vos in Milwaukee County as local funding negotiations continue
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As budget negotiations continue at the Wisconsin statehouse, Milwaukee city and county leaders said Monday they're still confident a deal will be reached to fund local government. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was in Milwaukee County Monday night for the swearing-in ceremony of new State Representative...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Local Ice Skating Rinks
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns series continues this week with a look at Milwaukee's ice skating culture. From rinks in the area that you may not have known existed to information about Wisconsin's history in ice skating, Frankie Jupiter and company have much to showcase on CBS 58 news on Thursday and Friday, both during the newscasts and on social media.
CBS 58
'United in solidarity': UAW Local 180 and 807 members reject CNHI final offer, extend strike
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After eight months of striking to demand better pay, safety and healthcare, hundreds of union workers in Racine, WI and Burlington, IA, have voted to reject a "last, best, and final" offer from CNH Industrial. Over 1,000 members from UAW Local 180 and 807 voted...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
CBS 58
2 new Milwaukee legislators create first Socialist caucus in Wisconsin in 90 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time in 90 years, there is once again a socialist caucus of legislators here in Wisconsin. Political experts say Socialism has a storied history here in Milwaukee, like the namesake of the Hoan Bridge, named after the second of three Socialist Milwaukee Mayors, Daniel Hoan.
CBS 58
Local children's museum offers preview of its 2023 exhibits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Betty Brinn Children's Museum with planned activities for the new year that will continue its mission to inspire children through hands-on learning experiences. Bill Pariso, Vice President of Education at the museum and Reid Sancken, an educator at the museum joined us on Tuesday, Jan....
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 2022 Downtown Achievement Award Winners to be announced
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners will be announced soon! Kelly Kruse with the Downtown Racine Corporation joined us in studio to discuss the importance of the awards. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2023!. It's an exciting time in downtown Racine right...
CBS 58
Milwaukee college wrestlers bounce back after dramatic bus fire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday, Jan. 7, members of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) wrestling team were on their way back from a tournament in Minnesota when their bus went up in flames in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the fire was caused by a mechanical...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Common Council to vote on 79th and Clinton juvenile detention center next week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Milwaukee's zoning, neighborhood and development committee voted to approve the rezoning at 79th and Clinton, in Milwaukee's Granville neighborhood. The Department of Corrections proposed changing the vacant property at 7930 W. Clinton from "industrial light" to "detailed planned development" in order to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to resign
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kirsten Johnson is resigning as Milwaukee's commissioner of health. This month marks two years since Johnson was appointed. She previously served as director of the Washington Ozaukee Health Department. Johnson is the fifth person to lead Milwaukee's health department since 2018. The turnover began...
CBS 58
Plenty of winter fun this coming weekend at the "Town of Delavan 'Winterfest"
DELAVAN (CBS 58) -- You might want to carve out some time this weekend to go to the "Town of Delavan Winterfest." It takes place on Saturday at Waters Edge on Delavan Lake. Eight ice carvers will be on hand showing off their skills in a competition. There will also be vintage snowmobiles, yummy eats and tasty treats and area high school jazz ensembles providing a musical backdrop.
CBS 58
'Thankful they're alive': MSOE wrestling team bus catches fire in Barron County, no one injured
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A scary situation Saturday night, when a coach bus carrying members of the Milwaukee School of Engineering's wrestling team became engulfed in flames in Barron County. Parents of a sophomore on the team told CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White that the group was heading back...
