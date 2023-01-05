Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Rosemary Rolando
Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Stanley J. Shoppell
Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, J.H. Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Barbara “Bobbie” Fitzgerald Bell
Barbara Fitzgerald “Bobbie” Bell was peacefully called home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Born in Newport, RI on December 7, 1939, to Evelyn F. and Edward W. Fitzgerald, the beloved Ma Bell called the Fifth Ward home for her lifetime. She...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week in Newport County: Jan. 9 – 15
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court. 7 pm: A Reading with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court. For more events...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, January 10
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,429 words — a 7-minute read. 🏛️ For state Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, and Tiverton), the 2023 legislative session will be an opportunity to focus on a number of technology-related issues. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → DiPalma to focus on issues of identity theft, artificial intelligence, technology.
whatsupnewp.com
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
Turnto10.com
Judge Caprio's 'Caught in Providence,' called into question by city council
(WJAR) — Providence's new City Council president is looking for more answers about the longtime reality show filmed in a city courtroom, starring Judge Frank Caprio, whose future on the bench now appears uncertain. Caprio wants to stay. The City Council is soon to decide on a new four-year...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
New Bedford, Fall River Snubbed in Family Vacation Site’s Rankings
Family Destinations Guide, an online website that recommends family and kid-friendly vacation destinations throughout the country, lists what it considers to be the "11 best family vacations in Massachusetts" – and we ain't on it. New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton were all snubbed by Family Destinations Guide, which...
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
Teacher: North Kingstown interim superintendent’s resignation a ‘gut punch’
The North Kingstown School Committee meeting was packed Monday night following the abrupt resignation of the district's interim superintendent last week.
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23
Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: 4 DUIs, Faux Kidnapping, Scary Flashlight
11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.
GoLocalProv
CEO of 6/10 Contractor Says RI AG Neronha Is Demanding $17M and Criminal Charges for Contamination
In an interview with GoLocal, Vincent Barletta, the CEO and President of Barletta Heavy Division, the lead contractor of the 6/10 construction project, said that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is “blackmailing” him and demanding $17 million to settle the environmental contamination case. Barletta’s firm dumped tons...
ABC6.com
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
Turnto10.com
Beloved stuffed animal is returned to East Greenwich family after being lost
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich family's beloved stuffed animal is back home after being lost at a popular retail store. It was a quick trip for the McCaffrey family to LL Bean in Cranston a couple of days after Christmas. "Our son was holding one of these little Jelly...
ecori.org
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery
A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Art Museum re-launches “Wake + Create” program for children and caregivers
The Newport Art Museum has announced the re-launch of its beloved “Wake + Create” Saturday program for children ages 4-10 and their caregivers. Starting on January 14th, 2023 at 10:30 am, the program will take place at the Griswold House, and will begin with a special partnership with the Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) as part of Funda Fest.
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
