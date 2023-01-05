Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Rochester, NY Puts In Its Bid For AFC Championship Neutral Site
Now that we officially know what teams are going into the playoffs for the NFL, it's time for us to start planning for the possibility that the NFL's AFC championship game will need to be played at a neutral location. There are so many questions that come up about that...
NFL Picks Time and Date for Dolphins-Bills Wild Card Game
The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday, with a win over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium, 35-23. The loss also knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs, after the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 11-6, which means the Bills will host the Dolphins for Super Wild Card Weekend in the AFC's 2-7 seeding matchup.
Damar Hamlin Has Been Released From the Hospital in Cincinnati
Monday afternoon brought one of the best updates ever, for the Buffalo Bills, his family and the NFL. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo. Doctors say that he will spend time in a...
NFL Team Considering Hiring Bills OC Ken Dorsey as Head Coach
The Buffalo Bills are now focused on a third matchup with the Miami Dolphins this season. This game comes in the Wild Card round in Orchard Park this Sunday afternoon. It's the first playoff game between both teams since the 1998 season. The Bills don't know who they will face...
Do Kids Belong At Buffalo Bills Games?
Those who have been to a Bills game know that it can get pretty rowdy at times. Should people be bringing their kids there?. Yesterday we heard a story about a family that went to the Bills game on Sunday and had a really bad experience. Someone allegedly poured beer on her 9-year-old son and told them that essentially that's what you get for bringing a kid to the game.
History Of The Buffalo Bills/Miami Dolphins Rivalry
It is now official the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs next week. The Bills claimed the 2nd seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills and Miami are AFC East rivals...
Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]
The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
Nyheim Hines’ Opening Kickoff Return TD Was Meant to Be
The emotions at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park were evident all morning and into the start of the game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. The Bills are thinking and praying for Damar Hamlin, who remains in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His recovery has been remarkable and the Bills are playing for their teammate on Sunday.
How To Become The Best Tailgater In Buffalo, New York
The most popular tailgating lot for the Buffalo Bills games is the Hammers Lot, right? I think everyone knows that. The tailgate party always starts early at the Hammers Lot, with tons of Bills Mafia members showing up in full force to support their team. Remember at the beginning of...
