Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Picks Time and Date for Dolphins-Bills Wild Card Game

The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday, with a win over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium, 35-23. The loss also knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs, after the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 11-6, which means the Bills will host the Dolphins for Super Wild Card Weekend in the AFC's 2-7 seeding matchup.
Do Kids Belong At Buffalo Bills Games?

Those who have been to a Bills game know that it can get pretty rowdy at times. Should people be bringing their kids there?. Yesterday we heard a story about a family that went to the Bills game on Sunday and had a really bad experience. Someone allegedly poured beer on her 9-year-old son and told them that essentially that's what you get for bringing a kid to the game.
Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
Nyheim Hines’ Opening Kickoff Return TD Was Meant to Be

The emotions at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park were evident all morning and into the start of the game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. The Bills are thinking and praying for Damar Hamlin, who remains in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His recovery has been remarkable and the Bills are playing for their teammate on Sunday.
How To Become The Best Tailgater In Buffalo, New York

The most popular tailgating lot for the Buffalo Bills games is the Hammers Lot, right? I think everyone knows that. The tailgate party always starts early at the Hammers Lot, with tons of Bills Mafia members showing up in full force to support their team. Remember at the beginning of...
