3 Value Stocks with Growth In the Cards
This has to be the golden year of value investing. With inflation remaining far from the Fed’s goals, there’s every reason to think that interest rates will continue to climb for a while before stabilizing. From the looks of things, and since employment numbers are still so strong, the painful period is likely to stretch out past 2023 and into 2024. This sentiment is pulling money out of the markets and leading to low valuations.
3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Investors with a high-risk appetite should invest in these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and their market capitalization may increase subsequently.
4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry
NUE - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics, Inc. (. ZEUS - Free Report) are well-placed to gain from these trends. The Zacks Steel Producers industry serves a vast spectrum of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliance, container, packaging, industrial machinery, mining equipment, transportation, and oil and gas with various steel products. These products include hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and galvanized coils and sheets, reinforcing bars, billets and blooms, wire rods, strip mill plates, standard and line pipe, and mechanical tubing products. Steel is primarily produced using two methods — Blast Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. It is regarded as the backbone of the manufacturing industry. The automotive and construction markets have historically been the largest consumers of steel. Notably, the housing and construction sector is the biggest consumer of steel, accounting for roughly half of the world’s total consumption.
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DON - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $3.30 billion, making it one of the...
Is First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNX - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry. Investors who believe in market...
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 1.45%), the Dow Jones (up 1.5%), the Nasdaq (up 1.0%) and the Russell 2000 (up 1.8%) offering decent returns last week. The week started with 3.79% of the 10-year U.S. treasury yield and ended at 3.55%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Insurance ETF (KBWP) Hits New 52-Week High
KBWP - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 20% from its 52-week low price of $35.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Should Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SCHA - Free Report) was launched on 11/03/2009, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $14.75 billion, making it one of...
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)?
VDE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/23/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs are also funds of...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock?
TNK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Chubb Limited (CB) Stock
CB - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of new business, strong renewal retention, well performing commercial businesses and sufficient liquidity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $17.2, indicating year-over-year increase of 11.7%. Northbound Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus...
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Soaring Restaurant Sales
MCD - Free Report) , Wingstop Inc. (. DPZ - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Sales at bars and restaurants in the United States increased 0.9% in November after jumping 1.6% in October. The figure is definitely impressive given that the growth in sales comes despite sky-high commodity prices.
Should Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPLV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/05/2011. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $10.95 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Five Below (FIVE) Posts Stellar Holiday Sales, Stock Rises
FIVE - Free Report) posted sturdy holiday sales results despite a challenging retail landscape. The company efficiently managed the product flow and remained proactive in meeting consumer demand. Following an upbeat performance, management now expects fourth-quarter and fiscal-year results near the high end of the previously provided guidance ranges. Undoubtedly,...
4 Stocks to Buy on November's Construction Spending Rebound
EXP - Free Report) , Dycom Industries, Inc. (. CRH - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The U.S. Census Bureau said on Jan 3 that spending on construction projects increased 0.2% in November after declining 0.2% in October. Economists had projected an increase of 0.4%. However, the good sign is that spending has finally started rebounding after declining for two consecutive months.
Bull Of The Day: Steel Dynamics (STLD)
STLD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a A for Value and a B for Growth. This steel producer has been super strong since early October back when the stock was $70. Recently, we have seen a pull back from highs that were above $113. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Is WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
WCLD - Free Report) made its debut on 09/06/2019, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Fed's Bostic Stays Hawkish, Tempers Market Rally
Markets across all major indices looked headed for their second straight robust trading session today, but tacked south on comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who essentially reiterated what Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been saying for the past year: the U.S. Federal Reserve is prepared to go higher and longer with interest rates, even at the risk of tipping into recession. The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower on the day, -0.34% and -0.08%, respectively. The Nasdaq stayed afloat, +0.63%, as did the Russell 2000, +0.17%.
