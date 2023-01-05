Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Brand New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1
The new Netflix original film The Pale Blue Eye premiered this weekend and climbed immediately to the number-one spot on the streamer's charts. The Pale Blue Eye was written and directed by Scott Cooper and stars Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson, among others. While it is getting a lot of views this week, it's hard to predict how the reviews will look when the dust has settled.
Popculture
Netflix Renews Show That's Been Dominating Its Charts for New Season
Netflix has a huge hit new series on its hands — and it's coming back for more! Wednesday has been renewed for Season 2 amid its successful Season 1 run. In a video shared last week, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. Near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."
Popculture
Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role
Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 9)
Netflix's content catalog is continuing to grow in the new year. After stocking dozens of new titles – Kaleidoscope, Ginny & Georgia Season 2, The Pale Blue Eye, and more – throughout the first days of 2023, Netflix is checking even more off its list of incoming January 2023 titles. This week, a total of 13 new arrivals will appear in the streaming library, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or special.
Popculture
'You' Season 4 Release Date Was Recently Moved Up
You Season 4 is premiering soon — perhaps sooner than some fans had planned for. Netflix had originally scheduled the premiere for Feb. 10, but a few weeks ago Deadline reported that You Season 4 would be out on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 instead. For die-hard fans intent on binge-watching the whole thing as soon as possible, this may require some scheduling changes.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Popculture
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' Star, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, a former child actor who starred in the ABC series Eight is Enough, has died. He was 54. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of Dick Van Patten's Tom Bradford Sr. in the family drama. A family member told TMZ Sunday that Rich died on Saturday at...
Popculture
Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series
It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
Popculture
R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
Popculture
Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer
Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
Popculture
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff With Kit Harrington: What We Know
There are several Game of Thrones spinoffs in development right now, but the one with the most questions hanging over it is undoubtedly SNOW. This was the last "successor series" announced, and the only one that is actually a sequel to Game of Thrones itself. Six months after the news leaked, there are still plenty of mysteries regarding this series.
Popculture
Tour Mark Wahlberg's $28 Million Home Featured in 'Entourage'
Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native who first rose to fame as a rapper with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, is now an actor, having made $400 million from his Hollywood career. During the early 2000s, Wahlberg appeared in many big-budget action films, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers series, Wahlberg was the highest-paid American actor in 2017. In addition to co-owning Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the head chef of the restaurant, he is the executive producer of five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. In 2010, Mark received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unsurprisingly, the actor has the real estate to match his success. A sprawling Beverly Hills compound that previously belonged to him and was featured in Entourage has just gone on the market with a price tag of US$28.5 million.
Popculture
Actress Mauled by Seal While Swimming
Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in a seal attack. Taylor, who portrays Cassia in the HBO Max series, jokingly compared the incident to a scene from Jaws, but with a seal, as she opened up about being attacked by a seal while swimming in the ocean off Clifton Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
Popculture
Quinn K. Redeker, 'Days of Our Lives' and 'The Young and the Restless' Star Dead at 86
Quinn K. Redeker, who starred in Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, has died. He was 86. In addition to his prolific career as an actor, Redeker earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the 1978 Best Picture Oscar-winner The Deer Hunter. Redeker's daughter, Arianne Raser, told...
Popculture
AMC Networks Cancels Two More Series
The AMC Network has scrapped two upcoming drama productions: 61st Street Season 2 and the new series Invitation to a Bonfire. According to a report by Variety, both shows were already well underway when AMC decided abruptly to pull the plug. These cancellations are meant to cut costs, meaning that scrapping the work that has already been done will somehow be cheaper than moving forward and airing the content.
Popculture
'Dungeons & Dragons' Franchise Gets Live-Action Series Order
As many fans anticipated, Paramount is leaning into its deal with Dungeons & Dragons as a full-blown franchise. On Tuesday, Deadline broke the news that Paramount+ has ordered a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series. This comes just two months before the premiere of the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Popculture
Montell Jordan Injured While Filming 'Special Forces' Reality Show
Montell Jordan is sharing an update on the hand injury that forced him to medically withdraw from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The "This Is How We Do It" singer, 54, took to Instagram with deeper insight into his injuries after being one of four celebrity contestants to withdraw during the premiere episode of the FOX reality competition.
Popculture
Trisha Paytas Joining 'RHOBH'? Bravo Addresses YouTuber's Claim
YouTuber Trisha Paytas has been fanning rumors about her possibly joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But, is she really about to join the Bravo series? A representative recently set the record straight with a cut-and-dry statement. According to Insider, Paytas recently addressed rumors that she would be appearing...
Comments / 0