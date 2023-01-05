SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council passed legislation during its regular session on Jan. 9. The council passed an ordinance levying 2022 sidewalk assessments, as introduced at the meeting on Dec. 12. This ordinance is required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and will assess the cost of the 2022 Sidewalk Construction and Repair Program completed by a city contractor for property owners that did not complete the repair and/or construction. Notices of payment due will be sent to residents in the next two weeks and property owners will have 60 days to pay or else it will be assessed on their property taxes over five years through the county auditor’s office. There are over 200 locations on the list that received repair and/or construction to sidewalks with a subtotal of $131,343.44.

