Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Tex - Mex at La CabanasCharleston News SourceCharleston, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News SourceCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under InvestigationCharleston News SourceCharleston, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
Related
mymix1041.com
Incredible Game Winning Shot from Waterville Elementary School – Cleveland, TN
Cleveland, TN – — Check out this amazing game-winning shot by Jaxon Fields from last night’s game atWaterville Community Elementary School. This shot secured a victory for Waterville over Charleston Elementary School. This video was shared with us by Rodney and Jessica Fields. Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline...
wutc.org
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
WDEF
Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
Sean of the South: Chickamauga
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
WTVC
'Heart of pure gold:' Daughters mourn loss of mother to fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. Her daughter identifies the woman who died in the fire as Angela Rollins. Her daughter, Kelly Shipley, says she was a caring and devoted mother. Kelsey Shipley tells us in a Facebook message that a man was also burned in the fire, and...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Commission Work Session 01-09-23
The County Commission met for a work session yesterday at noon. High-speed internet was the main topic of discussion. The county will apply for an $11 million grant from the State of Tennessee for a broadband internet project in the South No end of the county in 2023. Last October, the County was awarded an $8 million grant and the Commission approved a project that will bring a high-speed intranet to the north end of the county. Volunteer Electric Cooperative attended the meeting to discuss the progress of the project covered with the $8 million grant already approved by the Commission and the timeline for the Southend area project should the $11 million grant be awarded to the County in 2023. According to estimates and plans presented by VEC, work will begin in 2023 and should conclude in the first quarter of 2024, notwithstanding any unforeseen circumstances. If the county receives the grants it will be applying for in 2023, it is estimated that 75% of Bradley County will have access to high-speed internet once the work is completed. The Mayor estimates that if the current broadband plan comes to fruition with grants, private investment, and approvals from the Commission on the projects, Bradley County will be getting approximately $23 million in broadband projects for a cost of around $4 million. The County Commission will meet next Tuesday for a voting session in which the Commission will be voting on the matching funds needed from the County to complete the projects.
WTVCFOX
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022
The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts
Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
Have you seen missing Georgia teenager Jason Story?
The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for your help finding 17-year-old Jason Riley Story. Story left Chickamauga earlier this week and was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Coolidge Park in Chattanooga. Anyone with information in reference to Jason is asked to contact Detective Ira Taylor With the...
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
mymix1041.com
City Council Meetings 01-09-23
Monday, January 9, 2023 1:00 PM Municipal Building. Recognition – Owen Clemons – Cross Country State Championship (Councilman Estes) First Freshman to place first. Fastest freshman in the U.S. 4th state title in a row. CITY MANAGER REPORT. LIC North project has gone over in time. Estimated to...
mymix1041.com
Lee University Basketball
We were joined by Carmen Lastoria with Lee University along with Lee U basketball coaches Marty Rowe and Bubba Smith to share an update on the current season. Marty Row is celebrating 600 wins at Lee University while Bubba Smith is celebrating 300 wins. Stay up to date with all...
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
WTVCFOX
Former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol hired in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol in 2013 was recently hired by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. BCSO says Justin Tabor is a recent hire who is in a 3-month on the job training program with a Field Training Officer from their patrol division.
mcnewstn.com
Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location
Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
WTVCFOX
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
smartcitiesdive.com
Chattanooga building out ‘smart intersection network’
Chattanooga, Tennessee, will add dozens of “smart city intersections” through an ongoing partnership supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Chattanooga Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance, working with Seoul Robotics and the Center of Urban Informatics and Progress at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, are installing sensing technology in 86 downtown intersections, building on a testbed established in 2019. The Federal Highway Administration is funding the $4.5 million initiative through the ATTAIN program, said CUIP Founding Director Mina Sartipi, and installations will happen this year and next.
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon Maddox
Country Music rising star Brandon Maddox with thePhoto byor from Brandon Maddox Music. B & B Marina will be hosting Nashville's Brandon Maddox on Friday, January 6th beginning at 6:30pm.
Comments / 3