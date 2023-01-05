ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
New Tennessee law requires drunk drivers found guilty of vehicular homicide to pay child support

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: A new state law affecting drunk driving cases could apply a new penalty in the case of a fatal Christmas day crash in Bradley County. The Tennessee law passed last year requires a judge to order any person found guilty in fatal DUI cases to pay restitution or child support to any surviving children of the victims.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Of New Telephone Scam Affecting Our Area

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Two people rescued from sinkhole in Chatsworth

LACoFD crews quickly freed two people who were stuck inside their vehicle that had fallen into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, which authorities said was nearly 15-feet deep. They were both hospitalized with minor injuries.
CHATSWORTH, GA
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six

A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
ROME, GA
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

