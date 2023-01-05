Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
crossvillenews1st.com
20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for fatally stabbing father, wounding mother in Forsyth County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in North Georgia after allegedly stabbing his father and seriously wounding his mother on Jan. 8 at a residence located at 2830 Cambria Court in Forsyth County. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Catlin Tyler Boswell from...
WDEF
Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
WTVCFOX
Former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol hired in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol in 2013 was recently hired by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. BCSO says Justin Tabor is a recent hire who is in a 3-month on the job training program with a Field Training Officer from their patrol division.
mymix1041.com
Deputy accused of giving minors alcohol, hired by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
A former Hamilton County Deputy who admitted to giving alcohol to teens is back in law enforcement. Justin Tabor is training for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Patrol Program. A 2013 internal investigation found Justin Tabor provided alcohol and slept in the same bed as one minor numerous times. In...
WDEF
Hixson Man Arrested for Violating Protective Order, Threatening Officers
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A man was arrested in Hixson early Sunday morning after officials say he violated a protective order and threatened the life of police officers. Officers say the man barricaded himself in a home and claimed to have a weapon. He was charged with resisting...
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022
The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
mymix1041.com
New Tennessee law requires drunk drivers found guilty of vehicular homicide to pay child support
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: A new state law affecting drunk driving cases could apply a new penalty in the case of a fatal Christmas day crash in Bradley County. The Tennessee law passed last year requires a judge to order any person found guilty in fatal DUI cases to pay restitution or child support to any surviving children of the victims.
WTVCFOX
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Of New Telephone Scam Affecting Our Area
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
CBS News
Two people rescued from sinkhole in Chatsworth
LACoFD crews quickly freed two people who were stuck inside their vehicle that had fallen into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, which authorities said was nearly 15-feet deep. They were both hospitalized with minor injuries.
weisradio.com
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six
A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
WTVC
Celebration of life held for Rhea County executive who died in federal prison
Rhea County, Tenn. — The community in Rhea County held a celebration of life, for former executive George Thacker. The county executive's final weeks and months are under heavy scrutiny, after Thacker was found guilty of wire fraud, stealing $665,000 in COVID-19 relief funds meant for the salaries of Thacker Corporation employees.
North Georgia county mourns death of beloved fire chief
CHATSWORTH, Ga — A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
